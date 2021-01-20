January 20, 2021

Research finding could slash energy use and cost in making silicon

by Curtin University

Curtin find could slash energy use and cost in making silicon
Credit: Curtin University

Curtin University researchers have uncovered a method of making silicon, found commonly in electronics such as phones, cameras and computers, at room temperature.

The new technique works by replacing with electrical currents to produce the same chemical reaction that turns silica into silicon at a reduced economic and environmental cost.

Lead researcher, Ph.D. candidate Song Zhang from Curtin's School of Molecular and Life Sciences said that while the team's discovery was made at the nanoscale, it defines a way of replacing thermochemical processes with electrochemical processes, which can efficiently convert into clean electricity.

"Silicon is crucial to technology and tech devices as a semi-conductor in the computer and microelectronic industries, but the process to make it typically involves extreme and expensive measures," Mr Zhang said.

"Typically silica, the natural oxide of silicon, is melted at around 1,700 ºC to make the "jiggle" enough so they end up leaving the silica to yield elemental silicon. However our research shows this conversion is possible without extreme temperatures.

"We achieved this by using electrochemical reactions to convert clean electricity directly into chemical energy to strip the oxygen from the silica, which is complex because silica is an electrical insulator and doesn't carry a current."

The proof-of-concept experiment was achieved by immersing perfectly cut silicon crystals in a water electrolyte, then deliberately removing electrons to generate a thin layer of silica, before forcing electrons back towards the silica to reform nanoscale islands of silicon.

Research supervisor and co-author Associate Professor Simone Ciampi, also from Curtin's School of Molecular and Life Sciences, said the research is an exciting development.

"The team has shown that, on a very small scale, it is possible to reversibly convert silica to silicon at , which has immediate day to day implications for analytical measurements done with silicon electrodes," Associate Professor Ciampi said.

"Someday this technique could be used to generate practical amounts of from , and undoubtedly this research provides the starting point for further investigations."

The paper, Common Background Signals in Voltammograms of Crystalline Silicon Electrodes are Reversible Silica–Silicon Redox Chemistry at Highly Conductive Surface Sites, is published in the Journal of American Chemical Society.

Explore further

Identifying the microscopic mechanism of vibrational energy harvesters
More information: Song Zhang et al. Common Background Signals in Voltammograms of Crystalline Silicon Electrodes are Reversible Silica–Silicon Redox Chemistry at Highly Conductive Surface Sites, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2020). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.0c10713
Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by Curtin University
Citation: Research finding could slash energy use and cost in making silicon (2021, January 20) retrieved 20 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-slash-energy-silicon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

14 hours ago

Can we write mass in coefficients of elements in a chemical equation

21 hours ago

Is the number of significant figures of molar volume at STP (22.7 L/mol) considered?

Jan 11, 2021

Is percent yield based on grams or moles?

Jan 10, 2021

Radioactivity and the Periodic Table

Jan 09, 2021

Applying desiccant to surfaces (aluminum sheet or PLA/PETG)

Jan 09, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments