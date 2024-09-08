Curtin University (previously known as Curtin University of Technology) is an Australian university based in Perth, Western Australia, with additional campuses in regional Western Australia and at Miri, Sydney and Singapore. As of 2010, the university has a student enrolment of 46,634 with a FTE of 33,509, of whom 19,872 were onshore or offshore international students, and employed a staff of 3,020 (exclusive of casual and sessional academic staff). Prior to 1985, the university was called the Western Australian Institute of Technology (WAIT), formed in 1966. Its nucleus comprised the tertiary programs formerly conducted in the Perth Technical College which opened in 1900. In 1969, three more institutions were merged with WAIT: The Western Australian School of Mines (originally opened in 1902), the Muresk Agricultural College (dating from 1926) and schools of physiotherapy and occupational therapy in operation since the 1950s at Shenton Park. By 1976, it had expanded from 2,000 to more than 10,000 students. In 1987, the institute became the Curtin University of Technology under provisions of the WA Institute of Technology Amendment Act 1986.

Address 78 Murray St., Perth, Western Australia, Australia 6000 Website http://www.curtin.edu.au/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Curtin_University

