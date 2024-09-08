Curtin University (previously known as Curtin University of Technology) is an Australian university based in Perth, Western Australia, with additional campuses in regional Western Australia and at Miri, Sydney and Singapore. As of 2010, the university has a student enrolment of 46,634 with a FTE of 33,509, of whom 19,872 were onshore or offshore international students, and employed a staff of 3,020 (exclusive of casual and sessional academic staff). Prior to 1985, the university was called the Western Australian Institute of Technology (WAIT), formed in 1966. Its nucleus comprised the tertiary programs formerly conducted in the Perth Technical College which opened in 1900. In 1969, three more institutions were merged with WAIT: The Western Australian School of Mines (originally opened in 1902), the Muresk Agricultural College (dating from 1926) and schools of physiotherapy and occupational therapy in operation since the 1950s at Shenton Park. By 1976, it had expanded from 2,000 to more than 10,000 students. In 1987, the institute became the Curtin University of Technology under provisions of the WA Institute of Technology Amendment Act 1986.

Address
78 Murray St., Perth, Western Australia, Australia 6000
Website
http://www.curtin.edu.au/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Curtin_University

Curtin University

New insights into Little Penguins' sensitivity to noise

Curtin University researchers have used state-of-the-art imaging technology to shed light on the hearing sensitivity of Australian Little Penguins and the danger of marine noise pollution.

Plants & Animals

Aug 28, 2024

Stonehenge's Altar Stone origins reveal advanced ancient Britain

New research led by Curtin University has revealed Stonehenge's monumental six-ton Altar Stone, long believed to originate from Wales, actually hails from Scotland. The study titled "A Scottish Provenance for the Altar Stone ...

Archaeology

Aug 14, 2024

Asteroid rocks begin to reveal our solar system's origins

Curtin University researchers are among a global team of scientists who are discovering how our solar system came to be, by uncovering the secrets hidden within a 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid.

Planetary Sciences

Jun 28, 2024

New approach could take space missions to new heights

New Curtin University research could change how space missions are conducted and lead to improvements in industries as diverse as environmental management, agriculture, disaster management and infrastructure inspection.

Space Exploration

Jun 13, 2024

100-million-year-old bones reveal new species of pterosaur

New Curtin University-led research has identified 100-million-year-old fossilized bones discovered in western Queensland, Australia as belonging to a newly identified species of pterosaur, which was a formidable flying reptile ...

Paleontology & Fossils

Jun 12, 2024

