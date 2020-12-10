December 10, 2020

Tiny bubbles on electrodes key to speeding up chemical processes

by Curtin University

Tiny bubbles on electrodes key to speeding up chemical processes
Credit: Curtin University

New Curtin University-led research has shown the formation of bubbles on electrodes, usually thought to be a hindrance, can be beneficial, with deliberately added bubbles, or oil droplets, able to accelerate processes such as the removal of pollutants such as hydrocarbons from contaminated water and the production of chlorine.

Dr. Simone Ciampi, from Curtin's School of Molecular Life Sciences, explained many are electrochemical, meaning the desired chemical reaction to create an end product is assisted by the flow of electrical currents.

"Electrodes assist chemists to achieve required electrochemical reactions, such as in the purification of alumina, and the technology used to produce chlorine for swimming pools," Dr. Ciampi said.

"Often over the course of their use, small bubbles of gas begin to form on these electrodes, blocking parts of their surface. These bubbles prevent fresh solution from reaching the electrodes, and therefore, slow down the necessary reactions.

"It was generally thought these bubbles essentially stopped the from working properly, and the appearance of the bubbles was a bad thing. However, our new research suggests otherwise," Dr. Ciampi said.

Using , electrochemistry and multi-scale modeling, the research team showed that in the vicinity of bubbles that stick to an electrode surface, valuable occur under conditions where normally such reactions would be considered impossible.

Co-researcher Dr. Yan Vogel, also from Curtin's School of Molecular and Life Sciences, said it was these 'impossible' reactions occurring in the corona of bubbles that piqued the team's interest, and warranted further exploration.

"We revealed for the first time that the surrounding surface of an electrode bubble accumulates hydroxide anions, to surprisingly large concentrations," Dr. Vogel said.

"This population of negatively charged ions surrounding bubbles is unbalanced by ions of the opposite sign, which was quite unexpected. Usually charged in solution are generally balanced, so this finding showed us more about the chemical reactivity of bubbles.

"Basically we've learned that surface bubbles can actually speed up electrochemical reactions where are joined to form large networks of molecules in a polymer, like in camera films or display devices like glucose sensors for blood sugar monitoring."

Explore further

Avoiding bubble troubles: Investigating the relationship between bubbles and electrochemistry
More information: Yan B. Vogel et al, The corona of a surface bubble promotes electrochemical reactions, Nature Communications (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-20186-0
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Curtin University
Citation: Tiny bubbles on electrodes key to speeding up chemical processes (2020, December 10) retrieved 10 December 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-12-tiny-electrodes-key-chemical.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does Polyester resin catalyst react with uncured polyurethane foam?

7 hours ago

List of H20 breakdown substances

7 hours ago

Help with PVP-I & DMSO solution

Dec 05, 2020

The concentration of a solution is 4%

Dec 04, 2020

What is the structure of FOOOF and FOOOOF?

Dec 03, 2020

1420 MHz--- the emission frequency of cold hydrogen gas

Dec 03, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments