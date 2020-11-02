November 2, 2020

Researchers achieve fused silica with high damage threshold by combing chemical etching and laser polishing

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers achieve fused silica with high damage threshold by combing chemical etching and laser polishing
(a) Schematic of a laser polishing system. (b) Surface morphology evolution during the combined process. Credit: SIOM

Laser damage in fused silica, particularly ultraviolet laser damage, is still a key problem limiting the development of high-power laser systems. The traditional processing method of fused silica goes through the processes of grinding and chemical mechanical polishing (CMP). This method is time-consuming to achieve an ultra-smooth surface, and is easy to cause surface and sub-surface defects, resulting in a significant reduction in the surface damage threshold of the fused silica.

Recently, a research team from the Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences combined and CO2 laser polishing to process the ground fused silica. Chemical etching was used to open the subsurface defects of the ground fused silica. Subsequently, CO2 laser polishing was applied to reduce surface roughness.

This combined process not only can efficiently obtain a super-smooth surface with a low , but also can improve the damage resistance of fused silica. This work was published in the Optics Letters.

Through damage morphology and a defect analysis, the combined process was shown to avoid the introduction of surface and subsurface defects, including destructive defects, chemical-structure defects, and photoactive mental impurity elements, and obtain fused silica with lower defect density, thereby obtaining better damage resistance.

Explore further

CO2 laser ablation leads a novel path to customized continuous fused silica surfaces
More information: Zhen Cao et al. Ground fused silica processed by combined chemical etching and CO2 laser polishing with super-smooth surface and high damage resistance, Optics Letters (2020). DOI: 10.1364/OL.409857
Journal information: Optics Letters

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers achieve fused silica with high damage threshold by combing chemical etching and laser polishing (2020, November 2) retrieved 2 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-fused-silica-high-threshold-chemical.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Homemade cloud chamber not working

Oct 31, 2020

Tunnel to space

Oct 28, 2020

If pressure decreases, does temperature then decrease?

Oct 27, 2020

What comes on top of a generator of a PDE?

Oct 24, 2020

A Principle Explanation of the “Mysteries” of Modern Physics

Oct 22, 2020

Calculating torque from moment results in CFD analysis

Oct 21, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments