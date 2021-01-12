January 12, 2021

Brain cell molecules shown in first-ever nanoscale 3-D images of whole living cells

by KTH Royal Institute of Technology

Brain cell molecules shown in first-ever nanoscale 3D images of whole living cells
The researchers generated this 3-D image of living mitochondria, left, in a human cell. Their new method enables disentangling of a mitochondrial network and optically "slicing" through an organelle, capturing multiple images that can be reconstructed in 3-D. In this case, the rendering on the right reveals a small, round mitochondrion with a longer, larger one connect to each other. Credit: KTH The Royal Institute of Technology

A new fluorescence microscopy technique has produced the world's first nanoscale 3-D images of molecules in a whole, living cell, researchers at KTH Royal Institute of Technology reported.

Ilaria Testa, an associate professor at KTH and researcher at the Science for Life Laboratory, says the technique is capable of producing images with precision that until now has been exclusive to electron microscopy. The advance was reported today in Nature Biotechnology, with near-molecular scale images of proteins in the brain's hippocampal neurons.

"This technique allows us to image proteins with a completely new level of 3-D spatial details, and importantly in situ within the cell," she says.

Dubbed 3-D pRESOLFT, the KTH technique can visualize proteins on a wider scale than possible with ; and it can do so without killing the cell and sectioning it—two necessary steps with an electron microscope.

"Here, we don't need to do that. The cells are happily moving and undergoing important functions," Ilaria says.

Ilaria's lab developed the technique as part of its focus on investigating the localization and function of neuronal proteins, especially in synapses and axons, where trafficking organelles and complexes are so crowded that they need to be visualized in high resolution in order to be examined.

The researchers generated this 3-D image of living mitochondria, left, in a human cell. Their new method enables disentangling of a mitochondrial network and optically "slicing" through an organelle, capturing multiple images that can be reconstructed in 3-D. In this case, the rendering on the right reveals a small, round mitochondrion with a longer, larger one connect to each other. Credit: KTH The Royal Institute of Technology

In conventional fluorescence microscopy, is used to illuminate cells and tissues that are colored with a —but the method is limited to creating 2-D images, typically at low resolution. 3-D pRESOLFT improves upon the technique by using a combination of interference patterns involving switchable fluorescence dye that can be turned on and off, like a , while a large volume of parallel images are recorded. The sample is exposed to less light overall, preventing the sample from fading.

"Because the light is gentle we can look at living cells but with a new precision, that is, down to 50 nm in scale, or 20,000 times smaller than a human hair," she says.

Brain cell molecules shown in first-ever nanoscale 3D images of whole living cells
Credit: KTH The Royal Institute of Technology

The ability to view living cells in 3-D with such precision makes it possible to study how proteins take part in important and yet poorly understood physiological processes, she says.

"We now can see the 3-D architecture of brain , and examine molecules that we consider important for learning and memory formation—and understand how they change location and shape when exposed to certain stimulations," she says.

Explore further

Super-resolution microscopy reveals a twist inside of cells
More information: Andreas Bodén et al. Volumetric live cell imaging with three-dimensional parallelized RESOLFT microscopy, Nature Biotechnology (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41587-020-00779-2
Journal information: Nature Biotechnology

Provided by KTH Royal Institute of Technology
Citation: Brain cell molecules shown in first-ever nanoscale 3-D images of whole living cells (2021, January 12) retrieved 12 January 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-brain-cell-molecules-shown-first-ever.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
36 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

4 hours ago

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

4 hours ago

Falling in love, having sex and being happy makes you live longer?

6 hours ago

How long does it take to pass out from blood loss and bleed out?

7 hours ago

Vaccines and Immune Response

Jan 10, 2021

Artificial eyes and optic nerves

Jan 10, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments