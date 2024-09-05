Nature Biotechnology is a peer reviewed scientific journal published monthly by the Nature Publishing Group. The chief editor is Andrew Marshall who is part of an in-house team of editors. The focus of the journal is biotechnology including research results and the commercial business sector of this field. Coverage includes the related biological, biomedical, agricultural and environmental sciences. Also of interest are the commercial, political, legal, and societal influences that affect this field.

Publisher
Nature Publishing Group
Website
http://www.nature.com/nbt/index.html
Impact factor
31.1 (2010)

ACE-ing protein detection in single cells

Since the 1950s, researchers have used a famous method invented by Wallace Coulter known as "flow cytometry" to characterize different types of immune cells in research studies and in blood samples from human individuals. ...

Biotechnology

Jul 30, 2024

The evolving single-cell and spatial technology landscape

The scTrends consortium has published its first report shedding light on the current state of the commercial single-cell and spatial genomics industry and its potential impact on drug discovery and patient care.

Biotechnology

Jul 17, 2024

New tool maps microbial diversity with unprecedented details

Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Biology Tübingen have developed the groundbreaking tool SynTracker. SynTracker expands traditional microbial analysis by considering genomic structural variation to complement ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 25, 2024

