Nature Biotechnology is a peer reviewed scientific journal published monthly by the Nature Publishing Group. The chief editor is Andrew Marshall who is part of an in-house team of editors. The focus of the journal is biotechnology including research results and the commercial business sector of this field. Coverage includes the related biological, biomedical, agricultural and environmental sciences. Also of interest are the commercial, political, legal, and societal influences that affect this field.

Publisher Nature Publishing Group Website http://www.nature.com/nbt/index.html Impact factor 31.1 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA