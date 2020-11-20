November 20, 2020

Plant evolves to become less visible to humans

by University of Exeter

Plant evolves to become less visible to humans
Fritillaria delavayi in a population with high harvest pressure. Credit: Yang Niu

A plant used in traditional Chinese medicine has evolved to become less visible to humans, new research shows.

Scientists found that Fritillaria delavayi plants, which live on rocky slopes of China's Hengduan mountains, match their backgrounds most closely in areas where they are heavily harvested.

This suggests humans are "driving" of this species into new colour forms because better-camouflaged plants have a higher chance of survival.

The study was carried out by the Kunming Institute of Botany (Chinese Academy of Sciences) and the University of Exeter.

"It's remarkable to see how humans can have such a direct and dramatic impact on the colouration of wild organisms, not just on their survival but on their evolution itself," said Professor Martin Stevens, of the Centre for Ecology and Conservation on Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall.

"Many plants seem to use camouflage to hide from herbivores that may eat them—but here we see camouflage evolving in response to collectors.

"It's possible that humans have driven evolution of defensive strategies in other , but surprisingly little research has examined this."

Plant evolves to become less visible to humans
Fritillaria delavayi in a population with high harvest pressure. Credit: Yang Niu

In the new study, the researchers measured how closely plants from different populations matched their mountain environment and how easy they were to collect, and spoke to local people to estimate how much harvesting took place in each location.

They found that the level of camouflage in the plants was correlated with harvesting levels.

In a computer experiment, more-camouflaged plants also took longer to be detected by people.

Fritillaria delavayi is a perennial herb that has leaves—varying in colour from grey to brown to green—at a young age, and produces a single flower per year after the fifth year.

Plant evolves to become less visible to humans
Fritillaria delavayi in a population with low harvest pressure. Credit: Yang Niu

The bulb of the fritillary species has been used in Chinese medicine for more than 2,000 years, and high prices in recent years have led to increased harvesting.

"Like other camouflaged we have studied, we thought the evolution of camouflage of this fritillary had been driven by herbivores, but we didn't find such animals," said Dr. Yang Niu, of the Kunming Institute of Botany. "Then we realised humans could be the reason."

Professor Hang Sun, of the Kunming Institute of Botany, added: "Commercial harvesting is a much stronger selection pressure than many pressures in nature. "The current biodiversity status on the earth is shaped by both nature and by ourselves."

The paper, published in the journal Current Biology, is entitled: "Commercial has driven the evolution of in an alpine plant."

Explore further

Camouflaged plants use the same tricks as animals
Journal information: Current Biology

Provided by University of Exeter
Citation: Plant evolves to become less visible to humans (2020, November 20) retrieved 20 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-evolves-visible-humans.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Informative paper on Flu Vaccines

Nov 19, 2020

Nice news for a change? How to turn back your life 25 years

Nov 19, 2020

What makes it so hard to find a cure for the Corona virus?

Nov 18, 2020

Precisely how does Pfizer's Covid-19 mRNA vaccine work?

Nov 17, 2020

At what level is radiation totally safe for our body?

Nov 17, 2020

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Nov 16, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments