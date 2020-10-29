October 29, 2020

Researchers find new distinct species in Chaozhou, Guangdong Province

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

guangdong
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

In April 2019, researchers from the South China Botanical Garden (SCBG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences conducted an investigation in Chaozhou, Guangdong Province, and they introduced several plants to SCBG for cultivation. After months of cultivation, they finally blossomed and fruited in December 2019.

Based on the comprehensive morphological characteristics and molecular experimental evidence, researchers finally determined that this is a unique new species of the family Lamiaceae, and named it Caryopteris alternifolia.

Lamiaceae is a large family distributed worldwide, with about 236 genera and 7,180 species. There are more than 970 species of 96 genera of Lamiaceae in China. At present, there are seven species in the world, all of them can be found in China.

According to previous records, there is only one species of the genus in Guangdong. Caryopteris alternifolia is the second species of Lamiaceae with alternate leaves in China, which is unique. It is only found in Chaozhou, Guangdong Province, and is endemic to Guangdong Province.

At present, only two populations have been found, and the number of mature individuals is less than 250. According to International Union for Conservation of Nature red list categories and criteria, it can be listed as endangered, which belongs to the typical plants species with Extremely Small Population (PSESP).

This has been successfully introduced into SCBG, but its endangered reason needs further study. The related research was completed by Chen Yousheng from SCBG and Xiang Chunlei from the Kunming Institute of Botany.

Explore further

A new species of milkweed subfamily found in Yunnan
More information: You-Sheng Chen et al. Caryopteris alternifolia (Ajugoideae, Lamiaceae), a distinct new species from Guangdong, China. Phytotaxa. DOI: doi.org/10.11646/phytotaxa.461.1.8
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers find new distinct species in Chaozhou, Guangdong Province (2020, October 29) retrieved 29 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-distinct-species-chaozhou-guangdong-province.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Could this year's flu season be used to determine the effectiveness of virus masks?

8 hours ago

Research ideas for my Neurobiology class -- All Input Wanted Please

Oct 28, 2020

Smoke, smoke, smoke that cigarette!

Oct 24, 2020

Various approaches to new anti-viral drugs to treat COVID-19

Oct 24, 2020

Question on initial viral load and disease progression of Covid-19

Oct 24, 2020

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Oct 24, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments