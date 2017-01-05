Two new snout moth genera and three new species discovered in southern China

January 25, 2018, Pensoft Publishers
Two new snout moth genera and three new species discovered in southern China
The newly discovered snout moth species Androconia rallusa shown in resting position. Credit: Mingqiang Wang

New members have joined the ranks of the snout moths - one of the largest groups within the insect order known formally as Lepidoptera, comprising all moths and butterflies.

Recently, taxonomists Dr. Mingqiang Wang, Dr. Fuqiang Chen, Prof. Chaodong Zhu and Prof. Chunsheng Wu of the Institute of Zoology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences described two genera and three previously unknown to science discovered in southern China.

Their study is published in the open access journal ZooKeys.

Having named one of the two new genera Androconia, the scientists acknowledge a peculiar characteristic feature in these moths. The name derives from androconium, which is a set of modified scales located on the forewing in males and used to produce odors attractive to females. Not only is this feature evident in the newly described genus, but it also amazes with its shape reminiscent of a tower. The genus currently hosts two species - both described in the present study.

The second , named Arcanusa, is established based on a species already discovered back in 2003, however, misplaced in another genus. The third new species announced in the present paper is also assigned to this .

In conclusion, the authors note that given the latitude they discovered all of the studied moths, it is highly likely that more species belonging to the newly described genera are pending discovery in the adjacent countries - especially India.

Two new snout moth genera and three new species discovered in southern China
Habitat of the newly described snout moth species Androconia rallusa, southern China. Credit: Mingqiang Wang

Explore further: A colorful yet little known snout moth genus from China with five new species

More information: Mingqiang Wang et al, Two new genera and three new species of Epipaschiinae Meyrick from China (Lepidoptera, Pyralidae), ZooKeys (2017). DOI: 10.3897/zookeys.722.12362

Related Stories

A new species of yellow slug moth from China

June 4, 2013

The moth genus Monema is represented by medium-sized yellowish species. The genus belongs to the Limacodidae family also known as the slug moths due to the distinct resemblance of their caterpillars to some slug species. ...

Recommended for you

The bacterial 'Game of Thrones'

January 25, 2018

Much like animals and to a degree humans, bacteria enjoy a good fight. They stab, shove and poison each other in pursuit of the best territory. While this much is clear, little is known about the tactics and strategy that ...

Music really is a universal language

January 25, 2018

Every culture enjoys music and song, and those songs serve many different purposes: accompanying a dance, soothing an infant, or expressing love. Now, after analyzing recordings from all around the world, researchers reporting ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.