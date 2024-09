ZooKeys is a peer-reviewed open access academic journal for the field of zoology. It was established in 2008, and the editor-in-chief is Terry Erwin from the Smithsonian Institution. It is published by Bulgarian Pensoft Publishers. ZooKeys is an Encyclopedia of Life partner, with all new taxa being provided to Encyclopedia of Life as XML markup on the day of publication. In 2009, University of Arizona biologist Bruce Walsh reported his discovery of the Lithophane leeae in the journal.

Publisher Pensoft Publishers Website http://www.pensoft.net/journals/zookeys/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA