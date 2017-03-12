With flying colors: Top entomology students honoured with wasp species named after them

March 13, 2017
With flying colors: Top entomology students honoured with wasp species named after them
The new wasp species Leuroagathis paulbakeri named after entomology student Mr. Paul Baker, who passed the written exam in an entomology class with the highest mark of 100 percent in 2015. Credit: Dr. Michael J. Sharkey

The highly divergent parasitic wasps have long been causing headaches to scientists. At one point, taxonomists began using some genera as "dumping grounds for unplaced members", simply to organise the species.

Two entomologists from the University of Kentucky, USA - Drs. Michael J. Sharkey and Eric Chapman, have recently addressed one such issue by describing ten new genera and many more new species and combinations. The resulting paper is published in the open access journal ZooKeys.

Interestingly, among the newly described there are two wasps named after two excellent entomology students: Leuroagathis paulbakeri and Scabagathis emilynadeauae. Both Mr. Paul Baker and Ms. Emily Nadeau scored 100% during an Entomology class in 2015. Paul passed the written exam with flying colours, while Emily did best on the weekly quizzes.

One of the new genera (Chimaeragathis) is named after the Greek mythological monster Chimera. Known as the sibling of the infamous Cerberus and Hydra, the Hellenes would describe Chimera as a horrid hybrid comprising several animals - usually a lion, a goat, and a serpent. The scientists have picked this name as a reference to the multiple diagnostic characters of the genus. In turn, each of those characters consists of a set of features used to diagnose related genera.

With flying colors: Top entomology students honoured with wasp species named after them
The new species Scabagathis emilynadeauae named after entomology student Ms. Emily Nadeau who did best on the weekly quizzes during an entomology class in 2015. Credit: Dr. Michael J. Sharkey

To breed, the females of these wasps lay eggs inside the early stages of caterpillars of various moths. At first, the larva develops quietly as if unnoticed by the host. By the time the caterpillar is ready to spin a cocoon, the parasitoid 'awakes' and consumes the host from the inside.

The aim of the present study is to revise the representatives of a tribe of braconid parasitoid inhabiting Southeast Asia with a focus on Thailand. While having described a lot of new taxa, the scientists have saved another batch of for a separate future paper.

With flying colors: Top entomology students honoured with wasp species named after them
The type species of the newly established wasp genus Chimaeragathis, named after the Greek mythological monster Chimera because of its diagnostic characters. Credit: Dr. Michael J. Sharkey

Explore further: Newly discovered virus affects sex ratio of insect-killing wasps

More information: Michael J. Sharkey et al, Ten new genera of Agathidini (Hymenoptera, Braconidae, Agathidinae) from Southeast Asia, ZooKeys (2017). DOI: 10.3897/zookeys.660.12390

Related Stories

Wasps, ants, and Ani DiFranco

January 23, 2017

A University of California, Riverside graduate student has discovered several news species of wasps, including one that she named after musician Ani DiFranco.

Recommended for you

The controversial origin of a symbol of the American west

March 13, 2017

New research by Professor Beth Shapiro of the UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute and University of Alberta Professor Duane Froese has identified North America's oldest bison fossils and helped construct a bison genealogy establishing ...

Genetic key to salt-tolerance discovered in tilapia fish

March 13, 2017

Most fish live either in fresh water or salt water, but others, including tilapia, have the remarkable ability to physiologically adjust to varying salinity levels—a trait that may be critically important as climate change ...

How cells communicate to move together as a group

March 13, 2017

When an individual cell needs to move somewhere, it manages just fine on its own. It extends protrusions from its leading edge and retracts the trailing edge to scoot itself along, without having to worry about what the other ...

Phage therapy shown to kill drug-resistant superbug

March 13, 2017

Scientists from the University of Liverpool's Institute of Infection and Global Health have shown that phage therapy could offer a safe and effective alternative to antibitotics in the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung infections.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.