October 6, 2020

Real-time observation of signal transmission in proteins provides new insights for drug research

by Albert Ludwigs University of Freiburg

Real-time observation of signal transmission in proteins provides new insights for drug research
Informations of proteins: An interruption of this coupling, the allostery, leads to signals not being passed on. Credit: Gerhard Stock, Steffen Wolf

Proteins transduce information and signals within the human body by changes in their structures. For example, hormones binding to their target proteins cause a structural change which in turn opens new binding sites for other proteins elsewhere on the surface of the protein. Researchers refer to this coupling of different, distant binding sites as allostery. An interruption of this coupling leads to signals not being passed on. This can be achieved by molecules specifically designed for this purpose, which thereby obtain pharmacological effects as analgesics or chemotherapeutic agents. To selectively design such molecules, scientists need to learn more about the possible mechanisms of allostery.

A team led by Prof. Dr. Gerhard Stock from the Biomolecular Dynamics group at the Institute of Physics at the University of Freiburg and Prof. Dr. Peter Hamm from the Institute of Chemistry at the University of Zurich, Switzerland provides important insights into the molecular details of allostery in the journal PNAS.

The researchers tracked time-resolved allosteric changes in the test protein PDZ2, which are caused by the binding of a peptide ligand. To this end, the research group at the University of Zurich performed time-resolved , while the physicists at the University of Freiburg simulated the corresponding changes on an atomistic level using the bwHPC cluster BinAC at Tübingen. This combination enabled the scientists to understand how a change in the ligand binding mode induces protein structure changes passing through the protein with atomic resolution and a time scale range from picoseconds to microseconds. The real-time observation of signal transduction in proteins showed that allostery is based on changes in both the structure and dynamics of the , which exhibits hierarchical dynamics, where a structural change takes about ten times longer than a preceding change.

Explore further

Simulations on biologically relevant time scales achieved
More information: Olga Bozovic et al. Real-time observation of ligand-induced allosteric transitions in a PDZ domain, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2020). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2012999117
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Albert Ludwigs University of Freiburg
Citation: Real-time observation of signal transmission in proteins provides new insights for drug research (2020, October 6) retrieved 6 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-real-time-transmission-proteins-insights-drug.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Non-electrical demagnetiser (demagnetiser)

2 hours ago

A Principle Explanation of the “Mysteries” of Modern Physics

19 hours ago

Perceived Height and actual height

Oct 05, 2020

Water phase diagram

Oct 04, 2020

Video of an electron

Oct 04, 2020

Apparatus for a polarization filter rotator dial

Oct 02, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments