The University of Freiburg (German Albert-Ludwigs-Universität Freiburg, colloquially Uni Freiburg or just Freiburg), sometimes referred to in English as the Albert Ludwig University of Freiburg, is a public research university located in Freiburg im Breisgau, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. The university was founded in 1457 by the Habsburg dynasty as the second university in Austrian-Habsburg territory after the University of Vienna. Today, Freiburg is the fifth-oldest university in Germany, with a long tradition of teaching the humanities, social sciences and natural sciences. The university is made up of 11 faculties and attracts students from across Germany as well as from over 120 other countries. Foreign students constitute about 16% of total student numbers. The University of Freiburg is one of Europe's most prestigious universities and is amongst its top research and teaching institutions. With its long-standing reputation of excellence, the university looks both to the past, to maintain its historic academic and cultural heritage, and to the future, developing new methods and opportunities to meet the needs of a changing world.

Emergence of solvated dielectrons observed for the first time

Solvated dielectrons are the subject of many hypotheses among scientists, but have never been directly observed. They are described as a pair of electrons that is dissolved in liquids such as water or liquid ammonia. To make ...

Quantum Physics

May 26, 2023

Refuting the standard model of electroporation

Strong electric fields can be used to create pores in biomembranes. The method is known as electroporation. Inducing such defects in membranes in a targeted manner is an important technique in medicine and biotechnology, ...

Biotechnology

Mar 9, 2023

Chemists develop new reagent for de-electronation

Chemists from Freiburg have succeeded in converting polynuclear transition metal carbonyls into their homoleptic complex cations using typical inorganic oxidants. In their work, the research team of Malte Sellin, Christian ...

Analytical Chemistry

Aug 10, 2022

New insights into the movement of pine cone scales

Pine cones open when dry and close when wet. In this way, pine seeds are released only under advantageous conditions, namely when it is dry and the seeds can be carried far by wind. Opening and closing is of particular interest ...

Plants & Animals

May 31, 2022

Researchers call for standards for biological imaging

Stained molecules in the cell nucleus, the inner life of a synaptic cleft, or the surface of a floral leaf: Modern microscopes enable researchers to examine processes that are otherwise invisible and located in tiniest structures ...

Cell & Microbiology

Dec 7, 2021

New study findings could help improve flood projections

Climate change will lead to more and stronger floods, mainly due to the increase of more intense heavy rainfall. In order to assess how exactly flood risks and the severity of floods will change over time, it is particularly ...

Earth Sciences

Aug 27, 2021

