The University of Freiburg (German Albert-Ludwigs-Universität Freiburg, colloquially Uni Freiburg or just Freiburg), sometimes referred to in English as the Albert Ludwig University of Freiburg, is a public research university located in Freiburg im Breisgau, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. The university was founded in 1457 by the Habsburg dynasty as the second university in Austrian-Habsburg territory after the University of Vienna. Today, Freiburg is the fifth-oldest university in Germany, with a long tradition of teaching the humanities, social sciences and natural sciences. The university is made up of 11 faculties and attracts students from across Germany as well as from over 120 other countries. Foreign students constitute about 16% of total student numbers. The University of Freiburg is one of Europe's most prestigious universities and is amongst its top research and teaching institutions. With its long-standing reputation of excellence, the university looks both to the past, to maintain its historic academic and cultural heritage, and to the future, developing new methods and opportunities to meet the needs of a changing world.

Address Fahnenbergplatz, Freiburg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany Website http://www.uni-freiburg.de Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Freiburg

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

