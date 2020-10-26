October 26, 2020

Research provides a new understanding of how a model insect species sees color

by University of Minnesota

Research provides a new understanding of how a model insect species sees color
Drosophila melanogaster under green and red fluorescence used as a marker to indicate the presence of inserted genes. Credit: Camilla Sharkey

Through an effort to characterize the color receptors in the eyes of the fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster, University of Minnesota researchers discovered the spectrum of light it can see deviates significantly from what was previously recorded.

"The fruit fly has been, and continues to be, critical in helping scientists understand genetics, neuroscience, cancer and other areas of study across the sciences," said Camilla Sharkey, a post-doctoral researcher in the College of Biological Sciences' Wardill Lab. "Furthering our understanding of how the eye of the fruit fly detects different wavelengths of will aid scientists in their research around color reception and neural processing."

The research, led by U of M Assistant Professor Trevor Wardill, is published in Scientific Reports and is among the first research of its kind in two decades to examine Drosophila in 20 years. Through their genetic work, and with the aid of technological advancements, researchers were able to target specific photoreceptors and examine their sensitivity to different wavelengths of light (or hue).

The study found:

  • all receptors—those processing UV, blue and green—had significant shifts in light sensitivities compared to what was previously known;
  • the most significant shift occurred in the green photoreceptor, with its light sensitivity shifting by 92 nanometers (nm) from 508 nm to 600 nm; equivalent to seeing orange rather than green best;
  • a yellow carotenoid filter in the eye (derived from Vitamin A) contributes to this shift; and
  • the red pigmented eyes of flies have long-wavelength light leakage between photoreceptors, which could negatively impact a fly's vision.
Research provides a new understanding of how a model insect species sees color
Wild-type eye colouration in Drosophila (red eyes) and those with reduced screening pigment (orange eyes). Credit: Camilla Sharkey

Researchers discovered this by reducing carotenoids in the diets of the flies with red eyes and by testing flies with reduced eye pigmentation. While fly species with black eyes, such as house flies, are able to better isolate the long-wavelength light for each pixel of their vision, flies with red eyes, such as , likely suffer from a degraded .

"The carotenoid filter, which absorbs light on the blue and violet light spectrum, also has a secondary effect," said Sharkey. "It sharpens ultraviolet light photoreceptors, providing the flies better light wavelength discrimination, and—as a result—better color vision."

Explore further

New method developed to help scientists understand how the brain processes color
More information: Scientific Reports (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-020-74742-1
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by University of Minnesota
Citation: Research provides a new understanding of how a model insect species sees color (2020, October 26) retrieved 26 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-insect-species.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Could this year's flu season be used to determine the effectiveness of

4 hours ago

Smoke, smoke, smoke that cigarette!

Oct 24, 2020

Various approaches to new anti-viral drugs to treat COVID-19

Oct 24, 2020

Question on initial viral load and disease progression of Covid-19

Oct 24, 2020

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Oct 24, 2020

You just got your fourth Salivary Glands

Oct 23, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments