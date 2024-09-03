The University of Minnesota, Twin Cities was established in 1851. The flagship campus is located in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul Minnesota with other campuses in Duluth, Morris, Crookston, Rochester and Waseca. The Main-U, as it is referred to, has 16 schools and colleges running the gamut from liberal arts to science. It is a public institution with an Institute of Technology, Medical School. Veterinary School, College of Biological Sciences to name a sampling. The U of M has the fourth largest student body in the U.S. U of M is ranked in the Top 100 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Approximately 19 U of M departments are ranked in the top 20 by the National Research Council. (Note: U of M has one of the least intuitive web sites for gathering info).

