The University of Minnesota, Twin Cities was established in 1851. The flagship campus is located in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul Minnesota with other campuses in Duluth, Morris, Crookston, Rochester and Waseca. The Main-U, as it is referred to, has 16 schools and colleges running the gamut from liberal arts to science. It is a public institution with an Institute of Technology, Medical School. Veterinary School, College of Biological Sciences to name a sampling. The U of M has the fourth largest student body in the U.S. U of M is ranked in the Top 100 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Approximately 19 U of M departments are ranked in the top 20 by the National Research Council. (Note: U of M has one of the least intuitive web sites for gathering info).

111 Third Avenue South Suite 290 (U of M Press) Minneapolis, MN 55401
http://www.umn.edu/
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Minnesota

Diagnosing oak wilt with the naked eye

University of Minnesota researchers developed a groundbreaking method for the rapid and accurate detection of oak wilt, a devastating disease threatening oak trees across North America. The disease is widespread in east-central ...

Plants & Animals

Sep 3, 2024

New buoys improve Minnesota North Shore forecasts

For over 11 years Jay Austin and his research team at the University of Minnesota Duluth have carefully tended to a crop of bright-yellow meteorological buoys floating on Lake Superior. Each buoy captures real-time data ...

Environment

Aug 30, 2024

Land use impacts Minnesota's invasive tansy spread, study finds

Common tansy, whose scientific name is Tanacetum vulgare, is an invasive plant found in Northeastern Minnesota spreading rapidly throughout the state. It can quickly establish dense monocultures that squeeze out native plants ...

Ecology

Jul 16, 2024

Breakthrough on tar spot pathogen enables field research

University of Minnesota researchers developed and reported processes for the first time to infect corn plants in the field with the corn tar spot pathogen, a relatively new disease threatening corn production across the United ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Jun 27, 2024

Lichen partnerships challenged by changes in the Northwoods

Lichen, which people may think of as a single organism, is in fact a community of several species that depend on each other for survival. Lichen symbiosis includes at least one fungus and one alga, along with other fungi ...

Plants & Animals

Jun 26, 2024

