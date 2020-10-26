October 26, 2020

Academics develop algorithm to analyse HeLa cancer cells

by City University London

City, University of London academics develop algorithm to analyse HeLa cancer cells
HeLa cells under the microscope Credit: p.d

Dr. Cefa Karabag and Dr. Constantino Carlos Reyes-Aldasoro have collaborated with the Francis Crick Institute in preparing and analyzing HeLa cells as part of a research project, documented in the October edition of the PLoS ONE journal: Semantic segmentation of HeLa cells: An objective comparison between one traditional algorithm and four deep-learning architectures.

The HeLa cell line was developed in the 1950s from a particularly aggressive strain of cervical cancer taken during a routine biopsy from a 30-year-old African-American mother of five named Henrietta Lacks. She was treated for the disease by Dr. George Gey in the segregated, colored ward, of The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, USA.

The City/Francis Crick Institute team prepared and observed the HeLa cell line using Electron Microscopy (EM), which can acquire tens of thousands of that can easily exceed several gigabytes of data per month.

Part of the team's research requires the identification of the nuclei of these cells, which is a complicated task that can take an expert around a week to accomplish.

Dr. Cefa Karabag and Dr. Constantino Carlos Reyes-Aldasoro developed a computational approach that solves this task in minutes, and with minimal effort, using an algorithm. It consists of several steps of processing in which features are highlighted and used to ultimately identify the nucleus of the cell and the membrane surrounding it.

The main contributions of the team's work can be summarized as follows:

  • The objective comparison of five semantic segmentation strategies—one traditional image processing and four deep learning.
  • These strategies were compared through the semantic segmentation of the nucleus, , cell and background of three hundred slices of a HeLa cell observed with .
  • The for all the segmentation strategies, has been made available through GitHub. All the programming was performed in Matlab (The Mathworks, Natick, USA).
  • The four-class ground truth for 300 slices has been created and made available through Zenodo. The EM data is available through EMPIAR.

Explore further

Study finds wide variation between human cell lines used for research
More information: Cefa Karabağ et al, Semantic segmentation of HeLa cells: An objective comparison between one traditional algorithm and four deep-learning architectures, PLOS ONE (2020). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0230605
Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by City University London
Citation: Academics develop algorithm to analyse HeLa cancer cells (2020, October 26) retrieved 27 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-academics-algorithm-analyse-hela-cancer.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Tunnel to space

6 hours ago

Where do wave functions come from?

Oct 25, 2020

What comes on top of a generator of a PDE?

Oct 24, 2020

A Principle Explanation of the “Mysteries” of Modern Physics

Oct 22, 2020

Calculating torque from moment results in CFD analysis

Oct 21, 2020

Symmetry of QED interaction Lagrangian

Oct 21, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments