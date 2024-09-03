City University London (informally City University or City) is a public research university located in London, United Kingdom. It was founded in 1894 as the Northampton Institute and became a university in 1966, when it adopted its present name. City University has its main campus in the Islington area of central London, with additional campuses in the City of London and the Holborn, Smithfield and Whitechapel areas of London. It is organised into seven Schools, within which there are around 40 academic departments and centres. City's mission is to provide "academic excellence for business and the professions". City University has been consistently highly ranked for its graduate employability and graduate salaries. It had a total income of £178.6 million in 2010/11, of which £8 million was from research grants and contracts. It is ranked 356th in the world in the 2011 QS World University Rankings and within the Times Higher Education top 100 world universities under 50 years old. City University is a member of the Association of MBAs, EQUIS and Universities UK.

Address Northampton Square, London, London Borough of Islington, United Kingdom Website http://www.city.ac.uk/

