Four-day week may lead to greater satisfaction but workers will face trade-off, expert says
Under new government plans to encourage flexible working arrangements, employees could be given increased powers to request a four-day working week.
Economics & Business
Sep 3, 2024
The paper, led by a researcher from City St George's, University of London, analyzed sentiments towards autism and autistic people in British newspapers from 2011 to 2020, as evaluated by autistic people.
Social Sciences
Aug 22, 2024
A new report launched by Digital Turbine, in collaboration with research from Bayes Business School (formerly Cass), King's Business School and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, has revealed the extent to which three key interactive ...
Economics & Business
Aug 16, 2024
The atmosphere within a group can influence the outcome of strategic decision-making, according to a new study co-authored by Bayes Business School (formerly Cass). The research is published in the Academy of Management Journal.
Economics & Business
Aug 13, 2024
The most reliable metrics for identifying real estate price bubbles vary between property type, new research suggests.
Economics & Business
Aug 12, 2024
The study found that as perceptions of income inequality increased, consumers value counterfeit luxury products for their "egalitarian value," a worth associated with the fake goods' perceived ability to restore equality ...
Social Sciences
Jul 23, 2024
In a study examining styles of pitching ideas to audiences, researchers found that pitches promoting radical ideas are better received when framed in concrete and explanatory "how" terms, while progressive ideas do better ...
Economics & Business
Jul 10, 2024
Professor Simone Ferriani, professor of entrepreneurship at Bayes Business School (formerly Cass), and academics from the University of Bologna examined airline industry networks, and found that disruptions could provide ...
Economics & Business
Jun 18, 2024
The researchers found that the trait manifests itself in vulnerable and subtle ways in women, which deviates from stereotypical manifestations of (male) narcissism that are typically expressed in grandiose and overt ways.
Social Sciences
Jun 6, 2024
A strong belief in the Protestant Work Ethic might underpin the decision-making of many people choosing "natural" approaches to health care, new research suggests.
Economics & Business
Jun 6, 2024
