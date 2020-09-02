September 2, 2020

Making (per)waves: Space study could improve future fuels

by European Space Agency

Image: Making (Per)waves
Credit: Airbus sounding rocket team, Bremen

What looks like an engine made its way to space and back last November. While the hardware of the Perwaves experiment will not end up in your car, results from this research could lead to more efficient and carbon-free fuel in the future.

Perwaves, or percolating reaction-diffusion waves, set on fire to study how it burns in a chamber. This is done in weightless conditions because the powder clumps under gravity. In weightlessness, the metal powder can be evenly spaced and suspended, making it easier to study.

Why metals? Because of their high energy density, metals can compete with gasoline and oil for fuel efficiency. The only waste product is rust, which can easily be recycled back into metal powder, making metals a fully carbon-free source of energy. However, metals do not ignite easily unless in powder form, when they burn in a process known as "discrete burning."

Like a sparkler lit on New Year's Eve, the metal powder ignites and burns completely due to the heat created by other fuel elements around it. Unlike traditional fires that burn through their fuel continuously, discrete fires spread by jumping from one source to another.

The Perwaves experiment is looking for the ideal blend of oxygen and as well the ideal size of the metal dust to create the best conditions for combustion. The results from the burning will be analyzed to create discrete burning models to extrapolate the ideal conditions and to optimize industrial burner designs.

Perwaves launched on the Texus-56 sounding rocket from Esrange, Sweden last November. The rocket flew to 260 km before falling back to Earth, offering researchers six minutes of zero gravity. During this time, researchers confirmed that the hardware works and that iron-fuelled combustion is sustainable.

The team details their work in an article published in Acta Astronautica but the next step is to fly the experiment in the world's weightless laboratory, the International Space Station, to continue collecting over longer periods of time.

Perwaves was conceived by McGill University in Montreal, Canada and designed by the sounding rocket team at Airbus in Bremen, Germany.

Explore further

A new type of fire, the fuel of the future?
More information: Jan Palečka et al. Percolating Reaction–Diffusion Waves (PERWAVES)—Sounding rocket combustion experiments, Acta Astronautica (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.actaastro.2020.07.033
Journal information: Acta Astronautica

Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Making (per)waves: Space study could improve future fuels (2020, September 2) retrieved 2 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-perwaves-space-future-fuels.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is there a forum where people can share and discuss features on Mars?

40 minutes ago

Possibility of detection of Earth approaching objects by gravity?

1 hour ago

Adding more meteorites to my collection

8 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

10 hours ago

Naked Eye NEOWISE

Aug 31, 2020

Does a particular star's brightness change throughout the year?

Aug 28, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments