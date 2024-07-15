Acta Astronautica is sponsored by the International Academy of Astronautics. Content is based on original contributions in all fields of basic, engineering, life and social space sciences and of space technology related to: The peaceful scientific exploration of space, Its exploitation for human welfare and progress; Conception, design, development and operation of space-borne and Earth-based systems. In addition to regular issues, the journal publishes selected proceedings of the annual International Astronautical Congress (IAC), transactions of the IAA and special issues on topics of current interest, such as microgravity, space station technology, geostationary orbits, and space economics. Other subject areas include satellite technology, space transportation and communications, space energy, power and propulsion, astrodynamics, extraterrestrial intelligence and Earth observations.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.journals.elsevier.com/acta-astronautica/
Impact factor
0.816 (2013)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Acta Astronautica

Could resources on Mars support human explorers?

In the coming decades, multiple space agencies and private companies plan to establish outposts on the moon and Mars. These outposts will allow for long-duration stays, astrobiological research, and facilitate future solar ...

Space Exploration

Jul 15, 2024

Can alien civilizations detect humanity?

One of the fascinating things about being a human in this age is that we can do more than wonder about other life and other civilizations. We can actually look for them, although there are obvious limitations to our search. ...

Astrobiology

Jan 9, 2024

Lost in space? Just use relativity

One of the hardest things for many people to conceptualize when talking about how fast something is going is that they must ask, "Compared to what?" All motion only makes sense from a frame of reference, and many spacecraft ...

Space Exploration

Dec 26, 2023

