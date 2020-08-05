August 5, 2020

Acetate regulates immune cells for a precisely orchestrated immune defense

by University of Basel

cell
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The concentration of acetate increases particularly sharply at the site of an infection in the body. As reported in the journal Cell Metabolism by a team of researchers from the University of Basel and colleagues, acetate supports the function of certain immune cells and thus helps to eliminate pathogens safely and efficiently.

An armada of immune protects the body in the event of infections and works to eliminate pathogens. At the same time, the soldiers that make up this army are only as good as the conditions in which they face their enemies, and the mix of molecules and metabolites at the site of infection plays a decisive role in how the do their job.

An important factor is the acetate, as reported by the team of researchers led by Professor Christoph Hess and Dr. Maria Balmer from the Universities of Basel, Cambridge and Bern. The researchers investigated the effect of acetate on what are known as memory T cells, which ensure efficient protection against known pathogens.

Protection against an excessive immune response

In a first stage of the response, the rising concentration of fuels the "killer function" of the T cells. However, if the concentration rises above a certain threshold, a protective mechanism slows down the immune function of these cells and promotes the production of anti-inflammatory mediators. This prevents an excessive immune response, along with corresponding collateral damage to the tissue.

"This is the first study demonstrating this dual effect—of one and the same metabolite—on our ," says Balmer, lead author of the study. "Acetate essentially has two faces: stimulating immune function on the one hand, and slowing it down in a timely manner on the other."

"If we understand how metabolites influence our immune system at various stages of the immune , this may point at new approaches that allow, for example, better treatment of chronic inflammatory or autoimmune diseases," says Hess.

Explore further

How cellular structure orchestrates immunologic memory
More information: Maria L. Balmer et al. Memory CD8+ T Cells Balance Pro- and Anti-inflammatory Activity by Reprogramming Cellular Acetate Handling at Sites of Infection, Cell Metabolism (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.cmet.2020.07.004
Journal information: Cell Metabolism

Provided by University of Basel
Citation: Acetate regulates immune cells for a precisely orchestrated immune defense (2020, August 5) retrieved 5 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-acetate-immune-cells-precisely-orchestrated.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Solve the Mouse Utopia problem?

2 hours ago

Saline Solution given to Cholera patients

Aug 03, 2020

Edit: Why is the work lower when a reaction becomes irreversible?

Aug 03, 2020

Happy RNA Day!

Aug 01, 2020

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Jul 31, 2020

New Blood Test for Alzheimer Disease

Jul 31, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments