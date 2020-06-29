June 29, 2020

New research reveals plant control with the power of light

by University of East Anglia

New research reveals plant control with the power of light
Scientists have found a way to control different plant processes -- such as when they grow -- using nothing but colored light.The development reveals how coloured light can be used to control biological processes in plants by switching different genes on and off. PULSE enables targeted and reversible gene expression control in plants in the presence of ambient light. The researchers hope that their findings could lead to advances in how plants grow, flower, and adapt to their environment, ultimately allowing increases in crop yields. Credit: Leonie-Alexa Koch, Institute of Synthetic Biology, University of Düsseldorf.

University of East Anglia scientists have helped find a way to control different plant processes—such as when they grow—using nothing but colored light.

The development, published today in the journal Nature Methods, reveals how colored light can be used to control biological processes in plants by switching different genes on and off.

The researchers hope that their findings could lead to advances in how plants grow, flower, and adapt to their environment, ultimately allowing increases in .

The research was led by Heinrich Heine University and the Cluster of Excellence on Plant Sciences (CEPLAS) in Düsseldorf, in collaboration with colleagues at the University of Freiburg and UEA.

Dr. Ben Miller, from UEA's School of Biological Sciences, said: "Our team have been working on optogenetics—using light to precisely control biological processes—in plants.

"Using optogenetics in plants hadn't been possible before because plants naturally respond to light as they grow. Any controlled by light would therefore be constantly active.

"But we have developed a special system which overcomes this problem and allows us to control different cellular processes in plants using light.

"We can now use a red light to cause at a precise moment, while an ambient white light can be used as an 'off switch' to reverse the process. This can be repeated any number of times.

"We can use this system to manipulate in plants, for example their , and perhaps their development, growth, hormone signaling and stress responses."

The project bridges two hot topics in biology—optogenetics and synthetic biology.

The new tool called PULSE (Plant Usable Light-Switch Elements) is suitable for plants growing under normal day and night cycles.

Dr. Miller said: "In the future, this research might mean that we can modulate how plants grow, and respond and adapt to their environment, with light cues.

"For example, we have shown that plant immune responses can be switched on and off using our light-controlled system. If this system was used in crops, we could potentially improve plant defenses to pathogens and have an impact by improving yields.

"Using light to control is far less invasive and more reversible than using chemicals or drugs, so this new system in plants is a really exciting new tool for us to answer fundamental questions in plant biology."

Explore further

Chronobiology: Researchers identify genes that tell plants when to flower
More information: Optogenetic control of gene expression in plants in the presence of ambient white light , Nature Methods (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41592-020-0868-y , www.nature.com/articles/s41592-020-0868-y
Journal information: Nature Methods

Provided by University of East Anglia
Citation: New research reveals plant control with the power of light (2020, June 29) retrieved 29 June 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-reveals-power.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
35 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid-19 virus disinfectant question -- Any aerosol options?

2 hours ago

Why isn't copper used for surfaces in hospitals?

6 hours ago

Cumulative DNA damage in active vs. less active neurons?

11 hours ago

Where is glucose-6-phosphatase located?

16 hours ago

How are parasites able to imitate other animals?

19 hours ago

Is this study worth making lifestyle changes over?

Jun 28, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments