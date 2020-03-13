March 13, 2020

How plants tune their greenness to light quality

by National Science Foundation

How plants tune their greenness to light quality
Scientists discover how plants tune their greenness to light quality. Credit: MSU-DOE Plant Research Laboratory

Scientists are refining our understanding of how light wavelengths affect the way plants develop their chloroplasts.

Chloroplasts are the "engines" of plants. They use from the sun and to produce energy compounds, through the process of photosynthesis. Chloroplasts are filled with chlorophyll, a pigment that absorbs sunlight to kick off that process. Chlorophyll is what gives plants their green color.

Biologists know the major players that build chloroplasts. But they don't know enough about how a plant's environment can affect this process.

Take light. It has many qualities, like strength of emission or wavelength. Each variable can hinder or improve a plant's health.

"One big aim behind studying chloroplasts and photosynthesis is to grow more productive crops," says Hussien Alameldin, a biologist at the MSU-DOE Plant Research Laboratory. "We already know much about the major processes that happen inside a plant. Now the field is trying to understand the many roles played by a plant's environment. And light is one of many factors that challenge plants daily."

In a new National Science Foundation-funded study, Alameldin, Beronda Montgomery, and colleagues examine how far-red light impacts development in seedlings. The study is published in the American Journal of Botany.

Far-red is at the extreme end of the visible light spectrum, just before infra-red. Plants have light-absorbing signaling proteins, called phytochromes, to detect that wavelength. It turns out that too much exposure to far-red, however, is harmful to .

"If we expose to excessive amounts of far-red light at an early stage, then transfer them to normal, , they do not 'green,'" says Hussien. "The chloroplasts don't accumulate enough chlorophyll pigments and are thus less healthy and productive. The phytochromes' ability to detect far-red light leads to this block of 'greening.'"

Explore further

From darkness to light: New findings unravel how plants control energy generation
More information: Hussien F. Alameldin et al. Nuclear‐encoded sigma factor 6 ( SIG 6) is involved in the block of greening response in Arabidopsis thaliana, American Journal of Botany (2020). DOI: 10.1002/ajb2.1423
Journal information: American Journal of Botany

Provided by National Science Foundation
Citation: How plants tune their greenness to light quality (2020, March 13) retrieved 13 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-tune-greenness-quality.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The dose makes the poison

Mar 02, 2020

Temperature variations in body regions

Mar 01, 2020

About the protein shape of covid-19

Mar 01, 2020

Infrared Vision

Feb 29, 2020

Cooking fumes and bio effects

Feb 28, 2020

Biological to electrical/mechanical interface with artificial augmentation

Feb 28, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments