The University of East Anglia (UEA) is a public research university based in Norwich, United Kingdom. It was established in 1963, and is a founder-member of the 1994 Group of research-intensive universities. The University of East Anglia opened in October 1963, not on its present campus, but in the "University Village" on the other side of Earlham Road, a collection of prefabricated structures designed for 1200 students, laid out by the local architectural firm Feilden and Mawson. There were no residences. The Vice-Chancellor and administration were based in nearby Earlham Hall. In 1961, the first vice-chancellor, Frank Thistlethwaite, had approached Denys Lasdun, an adherent of the "New Brutalist" trend in architecture, who was at that time building Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge, to produce designs for the permanent campus. The site chosen was on the western edge of the city, on the south side of Earlham Road. The land, formerly part of the Earlham Hall estate was at that time occupied by a golf course. Lasdun unveiled a model and an outline plan at a press conference in April 1963, but it took another year to produce detailed plans, which diverged considerably from the model.

Address Norwich, Norfolk, United Kingdom Website http://www.uea.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_East_Anglia

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed