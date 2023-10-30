October 30, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Why all languages have words for 'this' and 'that'

by University of East Anglia

this
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Languages around the world have words for "this" and "that" according to new research from an international team, led by the University of East Anglia. Researchers studied more than 1,000 speakers of 29 different languages to see how they use demonstratives—words that show where something is in relation to a person talking such as "this cat" or "that dog."

It was previously thought that languages vary in the spatial distinctions they make—and that of may think in fundamentally different ways as a consequence.

But the new study shows that all of the languages tested make the same spatial distinctions using like "this" or "that" based on whether they can reach the object they are talking about. "Spatial Communication Systems Across Languages Reflect Universal Action Constraints" is published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.

Lead researcher Prof Kenny Coventry, from UEA's School of Psychology, said, "There are over 7,000 diverse languages spoken across the world.

"We wanted to find out how speakers of a wide range of languages use the oldest recorded words in all of —spatial demonstratives, such as 'this' or 'that.'"

The 45-strong international team studied 29 languages from around the world including English, Spanish, Norwegian, Japanese, Mandarin, Tzeltal and Telugu.

They tested over 1,000 speakers to see how they use demonstratives in their language to describe where objects are across a range of different spatial configurations.

Statistical analysis revealed the same mapping between reachable and non-reachable objects and demonstratives across all languages.

Prof Coventry said, "We found that in all the languages we tested, there is a word for objects that are within reach of the speaker, like 'this' in English, and a word for objects out of reach—'that.'"

"This distinction may explain the early evolutionary origin of demonstratives as linguistic forms," he added.

This research was led by the University of East Anglia in collaboration with researchers at 32 other international institutions including Friedrich-Schiller-Universität Jena, Germany, the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Aarhus University, Denmark, and the University of Buffalo, U.S..

More information: Spatial Communication Systems Across Languages Reflect Universal Action Constraints, Nature Human Behaviour (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41562-023-01697-4 , www.nature.com/articles/s41562-023-01697-4

Journal information: Nature Human Behaviour

Provided by University of East Anglia

Citation: Why all languages have words for 'this' and 'that' (2023, October 30) retrieved 30 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-languages-words.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

After 'mama,' children's first words include 'this' and 'that'
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

1 hour ago

Music to Lift Your Soul: 4 Genres & Honorable Mention

18 hours ago

Today's Fusion Music: T Square, Cassiopeia, Rei & Kanade Sato

Oct 26, 2023

Origin of this phrase: "We shall see what we shall see..."

Oct 24, 2023

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

Oct 21, 2023

Bach, Bach, and more Bach please

Oct 17, 2023

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)