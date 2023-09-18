September 18, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Creativity research in 12 languages: Research team expands automatic semantic evaluation methods

by Ina Wittmann, Max Planck Society

Creativity research in 12 languages – research team expands automatic semantic evaluation methods
In a multi-laboratory study involving more than 6,500 participants, an international research team collected creativity data in twelve different languages. Credit: MPI for Empirical Aesthetics

"What could you use a brick for if not to build a house?" In human creativity research, study participants are often asked to to come up with unusual uses for various objects. This phase is then followed by a subjective and very time-consuming coding process. For this reason, researchers have long been striving to find faster and more objective ways to assess study participants' creativity.

A that has emerged in recent years is automated and computer-based scoring, where an algorithm calculates the semantic distance between participants' responses on creativity tasks.

So far, however, this method has mainly been used with English-language data. Led by John D. Patterson and Roger Beaty from Pennsylvania State University, U.S., a large international research team, including researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics (MPIEA) in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, has now tested the method for use in other languages.

The study will be published in the journal Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity and the Arts.

In a multi-laboratory study involving more than 6,500 participants, a total of 28 researchers collected creativity data in 12 different languages: Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, English, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Persian (Farsi), Polish, Russian, and Spanish. They used two models based on the AI method of "deep learning" to calculate the semantic distance in the . The researchers then compared the automatic metrics with human ratings.

"The best performing model for each was consistent with human ratings. This confirmed the validity of the method for all 12 languages," reports Julia F. Christensen of the MPIEA.

The authors will provide to the multilingual dataset for future algorithm development, along with the Python code to compute the semantic distance in all languages mentioned.

More information: John D. Patterson et al, Multilingual semantic distance: Automatic verbal creativity assessment in many languages., Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts (2023). DOI: 10.1037/aca0000618

Provided by Max Planck Society

Citation: Creativity research in 12 languages: Research team expands automatic semantic evaluation methods (2023, September 18) retrieved 18 September 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-09-creativity-languages-team-automatic-semantic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers introduce a Persian language tool for evaluating aesthetic responsiveness
0 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)