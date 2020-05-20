May 20, 2020 report

Skeletal muscles and satellite cells: How exercise leads to longer lives

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

How periodic activation of satellite cells through exercise can lessen senescence acquisition and myogenic decline
Satellite cell quiescence versus activation. Satellite stem (Pax7+:Myf5) and committed cells (Pax7+:Myf5+) are able to exit the cell cycle and arrest in a reversible quiescent G0 state. Satellite stem and committed cells are primed for rapid cell cycle reentry by transitioning to a second reversible quiescent state called GAlert. Committed satellite cells in GAlert begin transcribing downstream MRFs Myf5 and MyoD. Satellite cells in GAlert are primed to quickly respond to regenerative demands by entering the cell cycle faster than G0 quiescent satellite cells. Active progenitor cells initiate the terminal differentiation programme to upregulate MyoG and Mrf4 in myoblasts and myocytes before fusion into myotubes. Credit: Open Biology (2020). DOI: 10.1098/rsob.200048

A trio of researchers at Ottawa Hospital Research Institute has conducted a review of the ways that periodic activation of satellite cells through exercise can lessen senescence acquisition and myogenic decline. In their paper published in the journal Open Biology, William Chen, David Datzkiw and Michael Rudnick describe their review and what they learned about the benefits of exercise on skeletal muscle as people age.

The researchers begin their review by noting that people who keep their skeletal muscles toned tend to live longer, healthier lives. They also note that prior research has shown that decline begins when people age into their 30s—but they also point out that muscles can be rejuvenated through healthy satellite cells. Thus, maintaining healthy muscles requires proper maintenance of satellite cells.

Satellite cells are a type of stem cell that, when they divide, produce either new satellite cells or myoblasts, which grow to become . They can also go into a state of dormancy if the body deems them unnecessary due to a sedentary lifestyle. The researchers found that satellite cells are activated through various signaling pathways as a response to exercise. But if they remain in a for too long, they can become damaged as they fill with cellular trash. In their dormant state, they still produce such trash, but because they are dormant, they cannot expel it as most cells normally do. They also found that satellite cells can become "stuck" in dormancy, through disuse, leaving them permanently unable to divide. They suggest that keeping dormant satellite healthy requires regular activation.

The researchers conclude that people need to activate their muscles on a regular basis once they reach age 30, or face the possibility of losing the ability to regenerate muscle mass as they age. They also acknowledge that even with regular exercise, people will experience age-related skeletal defects and will experience some loss in satellite cell viability—making regular exercise all the more important for people as they grow older. They also note that there are still gaps in understanding how cell replacement works and suggest that more research is required.

Explore further

Scientists manipulate 'satellite cells' to speed healing
More information: William Chen et al. Satellite cells in ageing: use it or lose it, Open Biology (2020). DOI: 10.1098/rsob.200048
Journal information: Open Biology

© 2020 Science X Network

Citation: Skeletal muscles and satellite cells: How exercise leads to longer lives (2020, May 20) retrieved 20 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-skeletal-muscles-satellite-cells-longer.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is Sars-Cov2 cytolytic or cytopathic?

2 hours ago

What is benign etymology?

9 hours ago

Why are antibodies necessary?

May 17, 2020

Is low dose radiation therapy a potential treatment for COVID-19?

May 16, 2020

Losing immunity to a virus

May 16, 2020

Supplements or food -> drug interactions

May 16, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments