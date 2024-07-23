Open Biology is the Royal Society's fast, open access journal covering biology at the molecular and cellular level. This selective, online journal publishes original, high quality research in cell and developmental biology, molecular and structural biology, biochemistry, neuroscience, immunology, microbiology and genetics. Articles submitted to Open Biology benefit from its broad scope and readership and dedicated media promotion and we also aim for a turnaround time of 4 weeks from submission to first decision.

