Open Biology is the Royal Society's fast, open access journal covering biology at the molecular and cellular level. This selective, online journal publishes original, high quality research in cell and developmental biology, molecular and structural biology, biochemistry, neuroscience, immunology, microbiology and genetics. Articles submitted to Open Biology benefit from its broad scope and readership and dedicated media promotion and we also aim for a turnaround time of 4 weeks from submission to first decision.

Study shows egg-laying mammals are unique, inside and out

The identification of a key gene in monotremes has increased our understanding of why the stomachs of platypuses and echidnas are atypically small, non-acidic, and, in the instance of platypuses, lack a pyloric sphincter.

Plants & Animals

Jul 23, 2024

High-ranking naked mole-rats are more resilient

Naked mole-rats are full of surprises. The latest is that higher-ranked mole-rats most likely have an immunological advantage over animals with lower social status, a discovery made by Professor Gary Lewin's lab at the MDC. ...

Plants & Animals

Apr 8, 2022

Why do mitochondria look like they do?

One of the biggest challenges in biology today is to explain the structure of cristae, the inner membranes of mitochondria. An explanation in this case is a set of principles to predict what form the cristae will take after ...

Cell & Microbiology

feature

Jan 19, 2022

