May 8, 2020

Scientists measure electrical conductivity of pure interfacial water

by Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology

Scientists measured electrical conductivity of pure interfacial water
Graphical abstract. Credit: Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters

Skoltech scientists in collaboration with researchers from the University of Stuttgart, the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and the Russian Quantum Center have achieved the first systematic experimental measurements of the electrical conductivity of pure interfacial water, producing new results that significantly expand the knowledge of interfacial water.

Interfacial may be found everywhere around us. Biological systems, electrochemical devices, food preservation methods and climate-related processes, among others, all depend on the properties of water near interfaces. However, to the physical-chemical properties of pure interfacial water is arduous and explains why much remains to be discovered and understood.

The results obtained by the scientists from the Skoltech Center for Energy Science and Technology (CEST) in collaboration with German researchers provide new and detailed insights into complex fluids. The discovery of new electrical properties of interfacial water will clearly have impact on the future development of electrochemical systems, both for electrical power generation and storage.

"We used diamond-based ceramics with an open-pore structure filled with water. By consistent reduction of the pore size from 500 nm to 5 nm, we increased the interfacial-to-bulk-water ratio up to its maximum, at which point the interfacial water showed anomalous DC conductivity, five orders of magnitude higher than that of the bulk water. Our analysis shows that this unusual conductivity is a genuine intrinsic property of the interfacial water, as the surface chemistry contribution clearly appears not to be the dominant one," says Vasily Artemov, senior research scientist in the group of Skoltech professor Henni Ouerdane.

"The topic of interfacial water is of immense interest to a wide audience of physicists, electrochemists, climate researchers, geologists and biologists, and we anticipate that the research we report will be influential across a diverse range of scientific and technological fields, such as electrochemical energy systems, membrane technologies and nanofluidics," said Henni Ouerdane.

Explore further

Distortion isn't a drag on fluid-straddling particles
More information: V. G. Artemov et al, Anomalously High Proton Conduction of Interfacial Water, The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters (2020). DOI: 10.1021/acs.jpclett.0c00910
Journal information: Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters

Provided by Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology
Citation: Scientists measure electrical conductivity of pure interfacial water (2020, May 8) retrieved 9 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-scientists-electrical-pure-interfacial.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

First ionization energy of group 1 and group 2 elements

Apr 29, 2020

Ionize hydrogen peroxide

Apr 23, 2020

How Many Natural Elements Are There?

Apr 23, 2020

Dangerous chemical reaction?

Apr 23, 2020

Does pressure affect equilibrium vapor pressure (or RH)?

Apr 20, 2020

Using denatured alcohol

Apr 18, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments