The Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) is a private graduate research university. Established in 2011 in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Skoltech educates global leaders in innovation, advances scientific knowledge, and fosters new technologies aimed at addressing critical issues facing Russia and the world. Skoltech conducts its work by integrating the best practices of the leading Russian and international educational and scientific research universities. The university further focuses on entrepreneurship and innovative education.

Address
Skolkovo Innovation Center, Building 3 Moscow 143026 Russia
Website
http://www.skoltech.ru/en

Electronic nose masters the art of detecting spoiled meat

Research has shown that spoiled food causes about 250 health problems, including poisoning, allergies, and even cancer. Today, food spoilage is detected by very time-consuming bacteriological analysis.

Biochemistry

Aug 15, 2024

0

0

AI may be able to predict droughts a year in advance

Skoltech researchers and their colleagues from Sber have proposed deep learning models that predict droughts using climate data. Long-term forecasts of this kind are sought by agricultural producers planning their operations, ...

Earth Sciences

Jul 17, 2024

0

0

Leafy greens grown by night prove cheaper and just as good

Utility companies offer flexible electricity rates depending on the time of day to reduce demand at peak hours. That way, consumers can save some money, say, by using the dishwasher or tumble dryer at night. And the utilities ...

Biotechnology

Jul 17, 2024

0

13

