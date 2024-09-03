The Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) is a private graduate research university. Established in 2011 in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Skoltech educates global leaders in innovation, advances scientific knowledge, and fosters new technologies aimed at addressing critical issues facing Russia and the world. Skoltech conducts its work by integrating the best practices of the leading Russian and international educational and scientific research universities. The university further focuses on entrepreneurship and innovative education.

Address Skolkovo Innovation Center, Building 3 Moscow 143026 Russia Website http://www.skoltech.ru/en

