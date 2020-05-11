May 11, 2020

Study suggests polymer composite could serve as lighter, non-toxic radiation shielding

by Matt Shipman, North Carolina State University

radiation
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A new study from researchers at North Carolina State University suggests that a material consisting of a polymer compound embedded with bismuth trioxide particles holds tremendous potential for replacing conventional radiation shielding materials, such as lead.

The trioxide compound is lightweight, effective at shielding against ionizing radiation such as , and can be manufactured quickly—making it a promising material for use in applications such as , medical imaging and .

"Traditional radiation shielding materials, like lead, are often expensive, heavy and toxic to human health and the environment," says Ge Yang, an assistant professor of nuclear engineering at NC State and corresponding author of a paper on the work. "This proof-of-concept study shows that a bismuth trioxide compound could serve as effective radiation shielding, while mitigating the drawbacks associated with traditional shielding materials."

In the new study, researchers demonstrated that they could create the compound using a curing method that relies on ultraviolet (UV) light—rather than relying on time-consuming high-temperature techniques.

"Using the UV curing method, we were able to create the compound on the order of minutes at room temperature—which holds potential for the rapid manufacturing of radiation shielding materials," Yang says. "This is an important point because thermal polymerization, a frequently used method for making polymer , often relies on high temperatures and can take hours or even days to complete. The UV curing method is both faster and less expensive."

Using the UV curing method, the researchers created samples of the polymer compound that include as much as 44% bismuth trioxide by weight. The researchers then tested the samples to determine the material's and whether it could effectively shield against ionizing radiation.

"This is foundational work," Yang says. "We have determined that the compound is effective at shielding gamma rays, is lightweight and is strong. We are working to further optimize this technique to get the best performance from the material.

"We are excited about finding a novel radiation shielding material that works this well, is this light, and can be manufactured this quickly."

The paper, "Gamma shielding properties of poly (methyl methacrylate) / Bi2O3 composites," is published in the journal Nuclear Engineering and Technology.

Explore further

Researchers develop smaller, lighter radiation shielding
More information: Da Cao et al, Gamma radiation shielding properties of poly (methyl methacrylate) / Bi2O3 composites, Nuclear Engineering and Technology (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.net.2020.04.026
Provided by North Carolina State University
Citation: Study suggests polymer composite could serve as lighter, non-toxic radiation shielding (2020, May 11) retrieved 11 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-polymer-composite-lighter-non-toxic-shielding.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
450 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are rainbows holograms?

11 hours ago

Strange optical phenomenon: lighting a candle in front of a TV screen

May 09, 2020

What is the lifetime of a photon in a medium?

May 07, 2020

Showing that formulae are invariant for all values in the domain

May 07, 2020

Optical wireless communication ideas

May 06, 2020

Differences between perturbation/variation of an object?

May 05, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments