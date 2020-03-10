March 10, 2020

Injection strategies are crucial for geothermal projects

by Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres

Injection strategies are crucial for geothermal projects
Drilling rig of the geothermal project in Helsinki, Finland. The project aims to supply the university campus with heat from a depth of more than 6 kilometres Credit: G. Dresen

The fear of earthquakes is one of the main reasons for reservations about geothermal energy. In order to get hot water from the depths, crevices in the rock underground often have to be created. This is done by injecting large quantities of water under high pressure. The problem is that such hydraulic stimulation is accompanied by vibrations underground, known as 'induced seismicity.' A new study points a way that could help to reduce seismic risk.

Geothermal energy with its significant baseload capacity has long been investigated as a potential complement and long-term replacement for traditional fossil fuels in electricity and heat production. In order to develop deep geothermal reservoirs where there are not enough natural fluid pathways, the formation needs to be hydraulically stimulated. Creation of so called enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) opens fluid flow paths by injecting large quantities of water at elevated pressures. This is typically accompanied by induced seismicity. Some especially large induced earthquakes have led to the termination or suspension of several EGS projects in Europe, such as the deep heat mining projects in Basel and in St. Gallen, both in Switzerland. Recently, the occurrence of a MW 5.5 earthquake in 2017 near Pohang, South Korea, has been linked to a nearby EGS . As such, there now exists substantial public concern about EGS projects in densely populated areas. Developing new coupled monitoring and injection strategies to minimize is therefore key to safe development of urban geothermal resources and to restore public faith in this clean and renewable energy.

In a new study published in Geophysical Research Letters, Bentz and co-workers analyzed the temporal evolution of seismicity and the growth of maximum observed moment magnitudes for a range of past and present projects. Their results show that the majority of the stimulation campaigns investigated reveal a clear linear relation between injected fluid volume or hydraulic energy and the cumulative seismic moments. For most projects studied, the observations are in good agreement with existing physical models that predict a relation between injected fluid volume and maximum seismic moment of induced events. This suggests that seismicity in most cases results from a stable, pressure-controlled rupture process, at least for an extended injection period. This means that induced seismicity and magnitudes could be managed by changes in injection strategy.

Stimulations that reveal unbound increases in seismic moment suggest that in these cases evolution of seismicity is mainly controlled by regional tectonics. During injection a pressure-controlled rupture may become unstable, with the maximum expected magnitude then being only limited by the size of tectonic faults and fault connectivity. Close near-real-time monitoring of the moment evolution with injected could help to identify stress-controlled stimulations at the early stages of injection or potentially diagnose critical changes in the stimulated system during for an immediate reaction in stimulation strategy.

Explore further

Improved risk management for geothermal systems
More information: Stephan Bentz et al, Seismic Moment Evolution During Hydraulic Stimulations, Geophysical Research Letters (2020). DOI: 10.1029/2019GL086185
Journal information: Geophysical Research Letters

Provided by Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres
Citation: Injection strategies are crucial for geothermal projects (2020, March 10) retrieved 10 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-strategies-crucial-geothermal.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Crimson snow Algae

Mar 03, 2020

This paper suggests that the Earth's formation was earlier than first thought

Mar 01, 2020

What does "surface temperature" mean?

Feb 29, 2020

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Feb 26, 2020

Pebble accretion and the early Earth

Feb 23, 2020

Is this mist or haze?

Feb 14, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments