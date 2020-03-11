March 11, 2020

Crocs' better parenting skills could make them more resilient to climate change

by Vicky Just, University of Bath

Crocs' better parenting skills could make them more resilient to climate change
P. palpebrosus or Cuvier's dwarf caiman is a small crocodilian in the alligator family from northern and central South America. Credit: Rebecca Lakin, University of Bath

The ability of crocodiles to survive mass extinctions could be in part due to their more hands-on approach to parenting, say scientists at the University of Bath's Milner Centre for Evolution.

Crocodiles are one of the oldest surviving lineages on Earth, having survived two extinctions—the mass in the late Cretaceous period that killed the dinosaurs 66 million years ago, and another smaller extinction event in the Eocene period 33.9 million years ago that wiped out huge numbers of marine and other aquatic life.

The reasons for their remarkable resilience to extinctions are poorly understood. Previous studies have suggested that diet, their aquatic nature, and behaviours that help them cope with harsh environmental conditions all factor in their ability to survive.

A new study published in the Biological Journal of the Linnean Society suggests that crocodiles' unique reproductive biology may also play a part.

Similar to their turtle relatives, crocodylians have no sex chromosomes; instead the sex of hatchlings is determined by the at which they are incubated. Each of these has a threshold temperature at which the ratio of males to females is roughly equal.

For crocodylians, the higher the temperature, the more males are produced. For , the reverse is true. Climate change is already causing some turtle populations to become over 80% female, which in the future could lead to devastating consequences for their populations. The researchers wanted to determine whether there was a similar effect on crocodylian species.

Crocs' better parenting skills could make them more resilient to climate change
Baby Alligator mississippiensis. Credit: Rebecca Lakin, University of Bath

The scientists analysed data from 20 different species of crocodiles from across the world to see the relationship between their latitude and a variety of characteristics including and reproductive data including egg mass, clutch size and incubation temperature.

They found (with some notable exceptions) that smaller species tend to live at latitudes close to the equator, with larger species generally living in temperate climes in the higher latitudes. More surprisingly, they found that, in contrast to turtles, the threshold incubation temperatures don't correlate with the latitude.

Whilst turtles are critically endangered by the increase in temperatures due to , this study suggests crocodiles may be slightly more resilient because of the ways they look after their young.

Turtles always return to the same beach to nest and lay eggs regardless of the local environmental conditions, leaving their young to hatch alone and fend for themselves.

The authors suggest that the geographical location doesn't affect the incubation temperatures as much as in turtles because crocodiles select their nesting sites carefully and bury their nests in rotting vegetation or earth which insulates them against temperature fluctuations.

The ability of crocodiles to survive mass extinctions could be in part due to their more hands-on approach to parenting, say scientists at the University of Bath's Milner Centre for Evolution. Credit: University of Bath

However, are still threatened by other human activities and some species will likely succumb to the current mass extinction faced by the planet.

Rebecca Lakin, first author of the study and Ph.D. student at the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath, said: "Crocodylians are keystone species in their ecosystems. They are the last surviving archosaurs, a group that once inhabited every continent and has persisted for at least 230 million years.

"They show a remarkable resilience to cataclysmic climate change and , however half of all living crocodile species are threatened with extinction and the rate of vertebrate species loss will soon equal or even exceed that of the that killed the dinosaurs.

"Whilst their and other adaptations brace them for climate change, they aren't immune. They are still vulnerable to other human-induced threats such as pollution, the damming of rivers, nest flooding and poaching for meat or skin.

"Climate change could encourage these great survivors to relocate to other areas that are close to densely human populated areas, putting them at even greater threat."

Explore further

Fear of sea turtle extinction due to female bias in warm climate unwarranted study suggests (Update)
More information: Rebecca J Lakin et al, First evidence for a latitudinal body mass effect in extant Crocodylia and the relationships of their reproductive characters, Biological Journal of the Linnean Society (2020). DOI: 10.1093/biolinnean/blz208
Provided by University of Bath
Citation: Crocs' better parenting skills could make them more resilient to climate change (2020, March 11) retrieved 11 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-crocs-parenting-skills-resilient-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The dose makes the poison

Mar 02, 2020

Temperature variations in body regions

Mar 01, 2020

About the protein shape of covid-19

Mar 01, 2020

Infrared Vision

Feb 29, 2020

Cooking fumes and bio effects

Feb 28, 2020

Biological to electrical/mechanical interface with artificial augmentation

Feb 28, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments