January 17, 2020

First Spacebus Neo satellite launched

by European Space Agency

First Spacebus Neo satellite launched
On 16 January 2020, Ariane 5 flight VA251 lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana and delivered two telecom satellites, Konnect and GSAT-30, into their planned orbits. Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace - Optique Vidéo du CSG

Ariane 5's first launch of 2020 has delivered two telecom satellites, Konnect and GSAT-30, into their planned transfer orbits. Arianespace announced liftoff at 21:05 GMT (22:05 CET, 18:05 local time) this evening from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

Konnect, with a launch mass of 3619 kg, was the first to be released after about 27 minutes.

Konnect will provide for Europe and Africa and has a design life of 15 years. It was built by Thales Alenia Space for Eutelsat, its commercial operator, and is the first satellite from the new Spacebus Neo product line developed under an ESA Partnership Project managed jointly by ESA and the French Space Agency, CNES.

ESA Partnership Projects such as Neosat federate European industry around large-scale programs, developing innovative cutting-edge solutions in partnership with private or public partners. This approach allows European prime contractors and equipment suppliers to be competitive on the world commercial market.

The Spacebus Neo platform is the result of a European-wide cooperation with contributions from 17 Member States, with more than 90% of the platform sourced in Europe.

So far, eleven Neosat satellites have already been sold, seven of which are Spacebus Neo. Through those recurring sales the ESA Partnership Project has generated an exceptional return on investment to the program's Participating States and their industries.

First Spacebus Neo satellite launched
Credit: Telecommunications & Integrated Applications

The second satellite—the 3357 kg GSAT-30—was released 11 minutes after Konnect. Owned and operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO, GSAT-30 will provide high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services over the Indian mainland and islands. The has a design life of more than 15 years.

Overall the performance requested for the launch was about 7888 kg. The satellites totaled about 6976 kg, with payload adapters and carrying structures making up the rest.

Flight VA251 was the 107th Ariane 5 mission.

Explore further

Ariane 5's sixth launch this year
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: First Spacebus Neo satellite launched (2020, January 17) retrieved 17 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-spacebus-neo-satellite.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

LIGO Virgo saw something unknown

1 hour ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

9 hours ago

Dark matter gravitational force

Jan 16, 2020

Are there upper and lower limits to the inverse square law?

Jan 13, 2020

Given my latitude/longitude & time, how can I get the angle between the sun & me?

Jan 13, 2020

Definition of the IAU for the ecliptic plane

Jan 11, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments