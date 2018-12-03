Ariane 5's sixth launch this year

December 5, 2018, European Space Agency
Ariane 5’s sixth launch this year
On 4 December 2018, Ariane 5 flight VA246 lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana and delivered two satellites, GSAT-11 and Geo-Kompsat-2A, into their planned orbits. Credit: European Space Agency

An Ariane 5, operated by Arianespace, has delivered the GSAT-11 and Geo-Kompsat-2A satellites into their planned orbits.

Liftoff was announced at 20:37 GMT (21:37 CET, 17:37 local time) this evening from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. The mission lasted about 33 minutes.

GSAT-11, with a launch mass of 5854 kg, was moved into position for release after about 29 minutes. The 3507 kg Geo-Kompsat-2A was released 33 minutes after liftoff.

GSAT-11, owned by the Indian Space Research Organisation, will provide communications services over the Indian mainland and nearby islands. The has a design life of more than 15 years.

Geo-Kompsat-2A, owned and operated by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, provides meteorological and space weather monitoring over the Asia-Pacific region. The satellite has a design life of more than 10 years.

The performance requested for this launch was about 10 298 kg. The satellites totalled about 9361 kg, with payload adapters and support structures making up the rest.

Flight VA246 was the 102nd Ariane 5 mission.

Explore further: Image: Ariane 5's second launch of 2018

Related Stories

Sixth launch for Ariane 5 this year

December 8, 2014

An Ariane 5 has lifted off from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana and delivered two telecom satellites into their planned orbits.

Recommended for you

The 'camera that saved Hubble' turns 25

December 5, 2018

Twenty-five years ago this week, NASA held its collective breath as seven astronauts on space shuttle Endeavour caught up with the Hubble Space Telescope 353 miles (568 kilometers) above Earth. Their mission: to fix a devastating ...

How do stellar binaries form?

December 3, 2018

Most stars with the mass of the sun or larger have one or more companion stars, but when and how these multiple stars form is one of the controversial central problems of astronomy. Gravity contracts the natal gas and dust ...

Curiosity to study possible meteorite on Mars surface

December 3, 2018

Curiosity woke up to Mr Rogers' "Please would you be my neighbour" this morning to welcome InSight, and then got busy at the Highfield drill site. Curiosity will dump the Highfield sample, which requires several MAHLI looks ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.