November 11, 2015

Ariane 5's sixth launch this year

by European Space Agency

Ariane 5’s sixth launch this year
On 10 November 2015, Ariane 5 flight VA227 lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana and delivered two telecom satellites, Arabsat-6B and GSAT-15, into their planned orbits. Credit: ESA

An Ariane 5 has delivered two telecom satellites, Arabsat-6B and GSAT-15, into their planned orbits. 

Liftoff of flight VA227 occurred on 10 November at 21:34 GMT (22:34 CET, 18:34 local time) from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

Arabsat-6B, with a mass at liftoff of 5798 kg and mounted in the upper position atop Ariane's Sylda dual-payload carrier inside the fairing, was the first to be released about 27 minutes into the mission.

Following a series of burns controlled by Ariane's computer, the Sylda structure encasing the 3164 kg GSAT-15 was then jettisoned. GSAT-15 was released into its own transfer orbit about 16 minutes after the first satellite.

Arabsat-6B, built by Airbus Defence and Space and Thales Alenia Space, is owned and operated by Arabsat, an Arab League intergovernmental organization. Positioned at 26°E in geostationary orbit, Arabsat-6B will provide TV broadcasting, broadband and telecommunications services over the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia. It has a design life of about 15 years.

GSAT-15, built and owned by the Indian Space Research Organization, will operate at 93.5°E in to provide , as well as dedicated navigation-aid and emergency services for India. It has a design life of 12 years.

The payload mass for this launch was 9811 kg. The satellites totalled about 8963 kg, with payload adapters and carrying structures making up the rest.

On 10 November 2015, Ariane 5 flight VA227 lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana and delivered two telecom satellites, Arabsat-6B and GSAT-15, into their planned orbits. Credit: ESA/CNES/Arianespace

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Ariane 5's sixth launch this year (2015, November 11) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-ariane-sixth-year.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Sixth launch for Ariane 5 this year
29 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)