Image: Ariane 5’s second launch of 2018

Credit: European Space Agency An Ariane 5, operated by Arianespace, has delivered the DSN-1/Superbird-8 and Hylas-4 telecom satellites into their planned orbits.

Liftoff was announced at 21:34 GMT (23:34 CEST, 18:34 local time) yesterday from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. The mission lasted about 33 minutes.

DSN-1/Superbird-8, with a launch mass of 5348 kg, was moved into position for release after about 25 minutes. The 4050 kg Hylas-4 was released 33 minutes after liftoff.

DSN-1/Superbird-8, operated by Sky Perfect JSAT, will provide communications services for Japan. The satellite has a design life of more than 15 years.

Hylas-4, owned and operated by Avanti, provides broadband and connectivity services to Africa and Europe. The satellite has a design life of 15 years.

The performance requested for this launch was about 10 260 kg. The satellites totalled about 9398 kg, with payload adapters and support structures making up the rest.

Flight VA242 was the 98th Ariane 5 mission.

Explore further: Ariane 5's second liftoff this year