Image: Ariane 5's second launch of 2018

April 6, 2018, European Space Agency
Image: Ariane 5’s second launch of 2018
Credit: European Space Agency

An Ariane 5, operated by Arianespace, has delivered the DSN-1/Superbird-8 and Hylas-4 telecom satellites into their planned orbits.

Liftoff was announced at 21:34 GMT (23:34 CEST, 18:34 local time) yesterday from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. The mission lasted about 33 minutes.

DSN-1/Superbird-8, with a launch mass of 5348 kg, was moved into position for release after about 25 minutes. The 4050 kg Hylas-4 was released 33 minutes after .

DSN-1/Superbird-8, operated by Sky Perfect JSAT, will provide for Japan. The satellite has a design life of more than 15 years.

Hylas-4, owned and operated by Avanti, provides broadband and connectivity services to Africa and Europe. The satellite has a design life of 15 years.

The performance requested for this launch was about 10 260 kg. The satellites totalled about 9398 kg, with payload adapters and support structures making up the rest.

Flight VA242 was the 98th Ariane 5 mission.

Explore further: Ariane 5's second liftoff this year

Related Stories

Ariane 5's second launch of 2015

May 28, 2015

An Ariane 5 lifted off last night from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana and delivered two telecom satellites into their planned orbits.

Ariane 5's fourth launch of 2015

August 21, 2015

An Ariane 5 lifted off tonight from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, and delivered two telecom satellites into their planned orbits.

Recommended for you

Giant solar tornadoes put researchers in a spin

April 5, 2018

Despite their appearance solar tornadoes are not rotating after all, according to a European team of scientists. A new analysis of these gigantic structures, each one several times the size of the Earth, indicates that they ...

Dead star circled by light

April 5, 2018

New images from ESO's Very Large Telescope and other telescopes reveal a rich landscape of stars and glowing clouds of gas in one of our closest neighboring galaxies, the Small Magellanic Cloud. The pictures have allowed ...

What's happening in Orion's Horsehead Nebula?

April 5, 2018

Two research teams used a map from NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, SOFIA, to uncover new findings about stars forming in Orion's iconic Horsehead Nebula. The map reveals vital details for getting ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.