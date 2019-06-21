June 21, 2019

Ariane 5's second launch of 2019

by European Space Agency

On 20 June 2019, Ariane 5 flight VA248 lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana and delivered two telecom satellites, T-16 and Eutelsat-7C, into their planned orbits. Credit: European Space Agency

An Ariane 5 has delivered the T-16 and Eutelsat-7C telecom satellites into their planned orbits.

Arianespace announced liftoff at 21:43 GMT (23:43 CEST, 18:43 local time) yesterday from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. The mission lasted about 33 minutes.

T-16 with a launch mass of 6330 kg, was the first to be released after about 27 minutes. The 3400 kg Eutelsat-7C was released 6 minutes later.

T-16 owned by for AT&T (DirecTV) provides high-power broadcast services covering the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. T-16 has a design life of 15 years.

Eutelsat-7C, owned and operated by Eutelsat, provides high-power broadcasting for markets in Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Turkey. This has a design life of more than 15 years.

The performance requested for this launch was about 10 594 kg. The satellites totaled about 9730 kg, with payload adapters and carrying structures making up the rest.

Flight VA248 was the 104th Ariane 5 mission.

