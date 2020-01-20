January 20, 2020

Ozone-depleting substances caused half of late 20th-century Arctic warming, says study

by Columbia University

Ozone-depleting substances caused half of late 20th-century Arctic warming, says study
A new study shows that half of all Arctic warming and corresponding sea-loss during the late 20th century was caused by ozone-depleting substances. Here, icebergs discharged from Greenland's Jakobshavn Glacier. Credit: Kevin Krajick/Earth Institute

A scientific paper published in 1985 was the first to report a burgeoning hole in Earth's stratospheric ozone over Antarctica. Scientists determined the cause to be ozone-depleting substances—long-lived artificial halogen compounds. Although the ozone-destroying effects of these substances are now widely understood, there has been little research into their broader climate impacts.

A study published today in Nature Climate Change by researchers at Columbia University examines the greenhouse warming effects of ozone-depleting substances and finds that they caused about a third of all global warming from 1955 to 2005, and half of Arctic warming and sea ice loss during that period. They thus acted as a strong supplement to , the most pervasive greenhouse gas; their effects have since started to fade, as they are no longer produced and slowly dissolve.

Ozone-depleting substances, or ODS, were developed in the 1920s and '30s and became popularly used as refrigerants, solvents and propellants. They are entirely manmade, and so did not exist in the atmosphere before this time. In the 1980s a hole in Earth's layer, which filters much of the harmful ultraviolet radiation from the sun, was discovered over Antarctica. Scientists quickly attributed it to ODS.

The world sprang into action, finalizing a global agreement to phase out ODS. The Montreal Protocol, as it is called, was signed in 1987 and entered into force in 1989. Due to the swift international reaction, atmospheric concentrations of most ODS peaked in the late 20th century and have been declining since. However, for at least 50 years, the climate impacts of ODS were extensive, as the new study reveals.

Scientists at Columbia's School of Engineering and Applied Science and the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory used climate models to understand the effects of ODS on Arctic climate. "We showed that ODS have affected the Arctic climate in a substantial way," said Lamont-Doherty researcher Michael Previdi. The scientists reached their conclusion using two very different that are widely employed by the , both developed at the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research.

The results highlight the importance of the Montreal Protocol, which has been signed by nearly 200 countries, say the authors. "Climate mitigation is in action as we speak because these substances are decreasing in the atmosphere, thanks to the Montreal Protocol," said Lorenzo Polvani, lead author of the study and a professor in Columbia's Department of Applied Physics and Applied Mathematics. "In the coming decades, they will contribute less and less to global warming. It's a good-news story."

Explore further

How saving the ozone layer in 1987 slowed global warming
More information: Substantial twentieth-century Arctic warming caused by ozone-depleting substances, Nature Climate Change (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41558-019-0677-4 , https://nature.com/articles/s41558-019-0677-4
Journal information: Nature Climate Change

Provided by Columbia University
Citation: Ozone-depleting substances caused half of late 20th-century Arctic warming, says study (2020, January 20) retrieved 20 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-ozone-depleting-substances-late-20th-century-arctic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
101 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Oldest material found on Earth?

35 minutes ago

Complex Series of Geologic Processes Generated Seizmic Humming

Jan 19, 2020

Hydrogen in the gas grid

Jan 17, 2020

Highest recorded temperature in a given year

Jan 15, 2020

20200108 Finally some lightning

Jan 11, 2020

Why do I keep finding more new rocks in my garden year after year?

Jan 09, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments