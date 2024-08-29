Nature Climate Change publishes original research across the physical and social sciences and strives to synthesize interdisciplinary research. The journal follows the standards for high-quality science set by all Nature-branded journals and is committed to publishing top-tier original research in all areas relating to climate change through a fair and rigorous review process, access to a broad readership, high standards of copy editing and production, rapid publication and independence from academic societies and others with vested interests.

Publisher Nature Publishing Group Website http://www.nature.com/nclimate/index.html

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA