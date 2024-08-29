Nature Climate Change publishes original research across the physical and social sciences and strives to synthesize interdisciplinary research. The journal follows the standards for high-quality science set by all Nature-branded journals and is committed to publishing top-tier original research in all areas relating to climate change through a fair and rigorous review process, access to a broad readership, high standards of copy editing and production, rapid publication and independence from academic societies and others with vested interests.

Publisher
Nature Publishing Group
Website
http://www.nature.com/nclimate/index.html

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Coral restoration and adaptation benefits challenged

University of Melbourne and James Cook University researchers have called for an urgent rethink of the merits of coral reef restoration and adaptation, questioning whether the practice can meaningfully improve reef health.

Ecology

Jul 29, 2024

