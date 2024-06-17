From its beginnings in a schoolhouse in lower Manhattan, Columbia University has grown to encompass two principal campuses: the historic, neoclassical campus in the Morningside Heights neighborhood and the modern Medical Center further uptown, in Washington Heights. Today, Columbia is one of the top academic and research institutions in the world, conducting pathbreaking research in medicine, science, the arts, and the humanities. It includes three undergraduate schools, thirteen graduate and professional schools, and a school of continuing education.

Address Columbia University in the City of New York 2960 Broadway New York, NY 10027-6902 Website http://www.columbia.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Columbia_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

