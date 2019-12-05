December 5, 2019

Physical forces affect bacteria's toxin resistance, study finds

by Cornell University

bacteria
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A random conversation between two Cornell researchers at a child's birthday party led to a collaboration and new understanding of how bacteria resist toxins, which may lead to new tools in the fight against harmful infections.

Physical forces have been known to affect how cells in our body grow and survive, but little has been understood about the role these forces play in prokaryotes—single-cell organisms, including bacteria.

Christopher Hernandez, associate professor in the Sibley School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, had an idea for a that would subject individual bacteria to known amounts of force and mechanical deformation. But he knew of few ways to measure the effects—until a chance encounter with Peng Chen, the Peter J.W. Debye Professor in the College of Arts and Sciences' Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology.

Chen had developed a way to tag and observe a specific molecule that pumps toxins from the inner membrane of certain bacteria. By putting their ideas together, the researchers have shown conclusively that mechanical stresses can interrupt the ability of bacteria to survive exposure to toxins.

Their paper, "Mechanical Stress Compromises Multicomponent Efflux Complexes in Bacteria," published Nov. 26 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Gram-negative bacteria are characterized by their dual-membrane cell envelope and have the ability to assemble molecular pumps to rid themselves of toxic substances that manage to migrate into the cell, including antibiotics.

Hernandez and Chen's research showed that when E. coli bacteria were placed into a microfluidic device and forced to flow into very tight spaces, the resulting alone were enough to cause these pumps to break apart and stop working.

"This is one of the first studies to look at the mechanobiology of bacteria," Hernandez said. "Our findings provide evidence that bacteria are similar to other types of in that they respond to mechanical forces through molecular complexes."

"Our work shows that you can disrupt the pump complex of with mechanical means," Chen said, "and this may give us a new tool to enhance treatments of bacterial diseases."

The methodology Hernandez and Chen created can be used to examine all sorts of prokaryotic cell structures, functions and behavior.

"This creative, collaborative research effort, which exploits capabilities in single molecule biology, will provide the Army with a better fundamental understanding of not only the cellular features that keep microbes alive, but how mechanical stress at the cellular level can control bacterial viability and thus provide a novel potential means of controlling bacterial infections," said Robert Kokoska, program manager for microbiology at Army Research Office, an element of U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command's Army Research Laboratory that supported the research.

Explore further

Bacteria must be 'stressed out' to divide
More information: Lauren A. Genova et al. Mechanical stress compromises multicomponent efflux complexes in bacteria, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2019). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1909562116
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Cornell University
Citation: Physical forces affect bacteria's toxin resistance, study finds (2019, December 5) retrieved 5 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-physical-affect-bacteria-toxin-resistance.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

1 hour ago

Question about neuroscience and psychology

2 hours ago

Stem cell injections are a step toward improving motor, sensory function after spinal cord injury

2 hours ago

Scientists engineer E. coli that eats carbon dioxide

Dec 01, 2019

Platelet-rich plasma : hype without substance?

Nov 27, 2019

Recombination and intergenic distance

Nov 24, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments