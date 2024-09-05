Cornell University was founded as a private university in 1865. Cornell University has 4 state supported statutory or contract colleges. Cornell has two medical school hospital campuses. The main medical school is in New York City and the other is in Education City, Qatar. Cornell University has undergraduate, graduate and professional school students. About 40 Nobel Laureates and 28 Rhodes Scholars have been affiliated with Cornell University. Cornell University is known for its exceptional fund raising and expenditures in research. It is ranked fifth in fund raising among all universities in the U.S. Cornell University is noted for its work on developing crops for Africa, the study of quantum interactions in superconductors and other relevant research in the field of ecology, green energy and interesting work on snakes. Cornell University hosts 100 academic departments and numerous labs and institutes for individual study.

Address 234 Day Hall Ithaca, NY 14853 Website http://www.cornell.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cornell_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

