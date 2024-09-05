Cornell University was founded as a private university in 1865. Cornell University has 4 state supported statutory or contract colleges. Cornell has two medical school hospital campuses. The main medical school is in New York City and the other is in Education City, Qatar. Cornell University has undergraduate, graduate and professional school students. About 40 Nobel Laureates and 28 Rhodes Scholars have been affiliated with Cornell University. Cornell University is known for its exceptional fund raising and expenditures in research. It is ranked fifth in fund raising among all universities in the U.S. Cornell University is noted for its work on developing crops for Africa, the study of quantum interactions in superconductors and other relevant research in the field of ecology, green energy and interesting work on snakes. Cornell University hosts 100 academic departments and numerous labs and institutes for individual study.

Address
234 Day Hall Ithaca, NY 14853
Website
http://www.cornell.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cornell_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Cornell University

State-by-state data boosts bird conservation planning

New data summaries from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's eBird platform will help state wildlife planners assess the status of bird populations that live in or pass through their state—a crucial tool in protecting species.

Plants & Animals

Sep 5, 2024

0

0

New school year offers chance to help teens manage stress

Looming college applications. Developing a more nuanced sense of self. Earlier wake-up times. Comparing themselves to peers. Difficult classes. Time management. Striving for independence from parents.

Social Sciences

Aug 30, 2024

0

28

Sound drives 'quantum jumps' between electron orbits

Cornell University researchers have demonstrated that acoustic sound waves can be used to control the motion of an electron as it orbits a lattice defect in a diamond, a technique that can potentially improve the sensitivity ...

Condensed Matter

Aug 26, 2024

1

180

What went wrong in 2022 baby formula crisis?

A critical shortage of powdered infant formula revealed significant challenges in the supply, market competition and regulation of formula in the United States, according to a new report reviewed and co-authored by Cornell ...

Economics & Business

Aug 13, 2024

0

0

Manager visits heighten workers' motivation, productivity

When a company's "big boss" pays a visit to observe and connect with workers on the front lines, heightened motivation—and not necessarily the idea that they're being watched—can lead to increased productivity, a Cornell-led ...

Economics & Business

Aug 9, 2024

0

2

page 1 from 40