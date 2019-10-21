October 21, 2019

Bacteria must be 'stressed out' to divide

by Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

bacteria
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A new study from EPFL scientists has found that bacteria use mechanical forces to divide, along with biological factors. The research, led by the groups of John McKinney and Georg Fantner at EPFL, came after recent studies suggested that bacterial division is not only governed by biology, but also by physics. However, this interplay is poorly understood.

Most bacteria are rod-shaped that multiply by doubling their length and dividing in the middle to yield two "". Mechanisms that control these processes in space and time are critical for survival. The importance of these mechanisms becomes even clearer, given how pervasive bacteria are in everyday life, and how ubiquitous their use is in biotechnology.

The scientists studied bacteria that are very similar to the human pathogen that causes tuberculosis, which kills more people than any other infectious disease. To study the growth and division dynamics of these "mycobacteria" the scientists built a special instrument that combines optical and (AFM) to image and manipulate cells at the size scale of molecules.

The data showed that mycobacterial cell division requires in addition to previously identified division molecules (enzymes). Before a , there is a progressive build-up of mechanical stress in the cell wall, right at the point where the cell will divide.

The build-up eventually culminates in a millisecond-fast splitting of the cell into two new cells. Remarkably, when the researchers physically pressed on the bacteria with an ultra-sharp AFM needle, they caused instantaneous and premature cell division. "This experiment proves that physics is essential for this important biological process," says Georg Fantner.

But where is the biological part of the story? When a bacterial cell divides the two daughters must separate, a process mediated by enzymes that dissolve the molecular connections between them. The investigators found that this essential process could be bypassed by pressing on the nascent division site using the AFM needle.

"Our work demonstrates that biological enzymes and mechanical forces 'collaborate' to bring about the separation of daughter cells in bacterial cell division," says John McKinney.

Explore further

Discovery of a new mechanism for bacterial division
More information: Pascal D. Odermatt et al. Overlapping and essential roles for molecular and mechanical mechanisms in mycobacterial cell division. Nature Physics (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41567-019-0679-1
Journal information: Nature Physics

Provided by Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
Citation: Bacteria must be 'stressed out' to divide (2019, October 21) retrieved 21 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-bacteria-stressed.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cough droplet settlement

14 hours ago

GrimAge: methlyation DNA change, mortality

15 hours ago

Questions about the book "Why we sleep?"

15 hours ago

Temperature needed to destory bacterial spores

16 hours ago

How evolution builds genes from scratch

19 hours ago

Science white paper on miniproteins

Oct 20, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration