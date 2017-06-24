Discovery of a new mechanism for bacterial division

June 26, 2017
Discovery of a new mechanism for bacterial division
The wave-trough division site in M. smegmatis as seen with the techniques developed in this study. Credit: J. McKinney/G. Fantnter/EPFL

Most rod-shaped bacteria divide by splitting into two around the middle after their DNA has replicated safely and segregated to opposite ends of the cell. This seemingly simple process actually demands tight and precise coordination, which is achieved through two biological systems: nucleoid occlusion, which protects the cell's genetic material from dividing until it replicates and segregates, and the "minicell" system, which localizes the site of division around the middle of the cell, where a dividing wall will form to split it in two.

But some pathogenic , e.g. Mycobacterium tuberculosis, don't use these mechanisms. EPFL scientists have now combined optical and to track division in such bacteria for the first time and have discovered that they use instead an undulating "wave-pattern" along their length to mark future sites of division. The findings are published in Nature Microbiology.

The work was carried out jointly by the labs of John McKinney and Georg Fantner at EPFL. The scientists wanted to understand how bacteria that do not have the genes for nucleoid occlusion and the minicell system "decide" where and when to divide. This is important, as many fall into this category, and knowing how they divide can open up new ways to fight them.

The researchers focused on Mycobacterium smegmatis, a non-pathogenic relative of M. tuberculosis. Neither of these bacteria uses the two "conventional" for coordinating division, meaning that a non-conventional approach was needed for studying them.

The researchers combined two types of microscopy to track the life cycle of the bacteria. The first technique was optical microscopy, which uses fluorescent labels for "seeing" various biological structures and biomolecules. The second technique was atomic force microscopy, which provides extremely high-resolution images of structures on the cell surface by "feeling" the surface with a tiny mechanical probe, much like a blind person can form a three-dimensional mental image of an object by passing their hands over its surface.

Discovery of a new mechanism for bacterial division
The wave-trough division site in M. smegmatis as seen with the techniques developed in this study. Credit: J. McKinney/G. Fantnter/EPFL

"This experiment constitutes the longest continuous atomic force microscopy experiment ever performed on growing ," says Georg Fantner, while John McKinney adds: "It illustrates the power of new technologies not only to analyze the things we already knew about with greater resolution, but also to discover new things that we hadn't anticipated."

Armed with a custom-built instrument that combines the two techniques, the scientists created long-term time-lapses of the growth and division of the bacteria over multiple generations. Unexpectedly, they found that the bacteria produce undulating "trough-like" patterns across their length. These morphological landmarks on the undulating surface of mycobacterial cells correspond to future sites of cell division.

The troughs are roughly repeating waves, which the scientists calculated to have an average wavelength of ~1.8 μm, and an amplitude too small to resolve with conventional microscopes (about 100 nm). This might be the reason why waveform troughs have not been reported before.

The time-lapse images also showed that, after the mycobacterium divides, the new "daughter" cells inherit the "mother" cell's wave-trough pattern, and ultimately divide at the center-most wave-trough.

Wave-troughs can form up to three generations before they are used as division sites. According to Alexander Eskandarian, the lead author of the study, these morphological features are "by far the earliest known landmark of future division sites in bacteria." Building on these observations, future research will focus on identifying the underlying mechanisms responsible for wave-trough formation and propagation and recruitment of the cell division machinery.

Explore further: Lyme bacteria mark out cell division locations for their progeny

More information: Haig A. Eskandarian et al, Division site selection linked to inherited cell surface wave troughs in mycobacteria, Nature Microbiology (2017). DOI: 10.1038/nmicrobiol.2017.94

Related Stories

How plant cells regulate growth shown for the first time

January 23, 2017

Researchers have managed to show how the cells in a plant, a multicellular organism, determine their size and regulate their growth over time. The findings overturn previous theories in the field and are potentially significant ...

Unconventional cell division in the Caribbean Sea

October 11, 2016

Most bacteria divide by placing a protein called FtsZ at the division site. Traditionally, it was thought that FtsZ must organize into a ring in order to recruit a dozen of other proteins and together with them exert an homogeneous ...

Recommended for you

New method to rapidly map the 'social networks' of proteins

June 26, 2017

Salk scientists have developed a new high-throughput technique to determine which proteins in a cell interact with each other. Mapping this network of interactions, or "interactome," has been slow going in the past because ...

Previously unknown extinction of marine megafauna discovered

June 26, 2017

Over two million years ago, a third of the largest marine animals like sharks, whales, sea birds and sea turtles disappeared. This previously unknown extinction event not only had a consid-erable impact on the earth's historical ...

Cloning thousands of genes for massive protein libraries

June 26, 2017

Discovering the function of a gene requires cloning a DNA sequence and expressing it. Until now, this was performed on a one-gene-at-a-time basis, causing a bottleneck. Scientists at Rutgers University-New Brunswick in collaboration ...

Discovery of a new mechanism for bacterial division

June 26, 2017

Most rod-shaped bacteria divide by splitting into two around the middle after their DNA has replicated safely and segregated to opposite ends of the cell. This seemingly simple process actually demands tight and precise coordination, ...

Lending plants a hand to survive drought

June 26, 2017

The findings have helped some plants survive 50 percent longer in drought conditions, and could eventually benefit major crops such as barley, rice and wheat, which are crucial to world food supplies.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.