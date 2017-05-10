Disentangling chloroplast genetics: Scientists isolate a critical gene for plant health

May 11, 2017
Disentangling chloroplast genetics
Japanese scientist have isolated and characterized a protein in chloroplasts that is essential for proper nucleoid segregation. Credit: Kyoto University

Proper DNA inheritance is essential for healthy cell growth and division. The same goes for the genetic material found in chloroplasts: the energy centers of all plant cells.

Chloroplast genomes—likely vestiges of ancestral bacteria—are organized into DNA-protein complexes called nucleoids. While significant work has been done to understand the dynamics of DNA in the nuclei of plant , little is known about the dynamics of chloroplast nucleoids.

Now Yusuke Kobayashi and Yoshiki Nishimura of Kyoto University, Osami Misumi of Yamaguchi University, and other collaborators have isolated and characterized a protein in chloroplasts that is essential for proper nucleoid . Their findings were published recently in the journal Science.

"To understand the dynamics of chloroplast nucleoids, we focused on their behavior during chloroplast division in the green alga Chlamydomonas reinhardtii," explains Nishimura.

"We screened about 6,000 specimens with random mutations in their DNA and then isolated the ones with defective nucleoid segregation."

One of these mutants was found to have a defect in a gene the team calls moc1, for "Monokaryotic Chloroplast 1". The chloroplasts in this mutant possessed only a single nucleoid, and showed unequal segregation during chloroplast division. A homologous moc1 gene was then found in a land plant commonly used for research, Arabidopsis thaliana. When mutated, the researchers discovered that these organisms exhibit growth defects and abnormal nucleoid segregation.

After extensive analysis of this new gene, the team discovered that moc1 functions as a chloroplast-specific 'Holliday junction resolvase', which Nishimura continues, "is very important in untangling a DNA structure called Holliday junctions. These have never been found in chloroplasts, until now."

Continuing with their study, the researchers successfully visualized the activity of moc1 on Holliday junctions through the use of high-speed atomic force microscopy and DNA origami technology. They observed moc1 binding to the core of Holliday junctions and cutting them symmetrically.

The team's discovery improves understanding of the highly complex structures maintaining DNA, whose proper functioning is essential for good cell health.

Explore further: A mutation giving leaves with white spots has been identified

More information: "Holliday junction resolvases mediate chloroplast nucleoid segregation" Science (2017). science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi/10.1126/science.aan0038

Related Stories

Hidden moss chloroplast 'wall' discovered

July 13, 2016

Researchers of Kumamoto University in Japan have succeeded in the world's first visualization of a peptidoglycan 'wall' present in the chloroplasts of bryophytes (moss plants). Until now, chloroplasts of green plants were ...

How green algae assemble their enzymes

March 27, 2017

Researchers at Ruhr-Universität Bochum have analysed how green algae manufacture complex components of a hydrogen-producing enzyme. The enzyme, known as the hydrogenase, may be relevant for the biotechnological production ...

Collapsed chloroplasts are targeted in self-eating process

February 8, 2017

Researchers at Tohoku University have identified a previously uncharacterized type of autophagy, during which an autophagic process termed chlorophagy removes collapsed chloroplasts in plant leaves. The findings could lead ...

Recommended for you

Three new sub-species of snow leopard discovered

May 11, 2017

A recent research paper in the Journal of Heredity reveals that there are three sub-species of snow leopard. Until now, researchers had assumed this species, Panthera uncia, was monotypic.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.