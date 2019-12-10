December 10, 2019

Insects' drag-based flight mechanism could improve tiny flying robots

by American Institute of Physics

Insects' drag-based flight mechanism could improve tiny flying robots
Comparison of the drag coefficient between the experimental measurement and computational analysis. Variation in the deflection angle of the bristled wing with the airflow velocities of 0.7, 2.2, 3.1, 4.1 and 4.8 meters per second. Credit: Yonggang Jiang/Beihang University

Thrips are tiny insects 2 millimeters long, about as long as four human hairs are thick. Thrips are known for their unwelcome ability to devour garden plants and, lately, to inform the design of microrobotics.

Unlike larger insects, birds, and airplanes, thrips don't rely on lift in order to fly. Instead, the tiny insects rely on a drag-based flight mechanism, keeping themselves afloat in airflow velocities with a large ratio of to size. Wind is proportionally stronger when you are a tiny insect with wings that measure on the microscale.

The leading-edge vortex is remarkably defused at such a tiny size, so little lift force can be generated. Author Yonggang Jiang explained the cause of this is the ultralow Reynolds number, which is a ratio between inertial and viscous forces in a fluid, such as the air.

While model-based studies have confirmed a drag-based mechanism for tiny insects, models aren't biologically faithful. A thrip's wing can have between 45 and 120 hairlike bristles extending from the .

Despite the increasing precision of microelectromechanical systems, prior studies risked inaccurate calculations of drag force, because they did not include the length, angle or number of bristles.

In a study published this week in the Journal of Applied Physics, researchers performed the first test of the drag force on an actual thrip's wing under constant airflow in a bench-top wind tunnel. Drawing from experience in microfabrication and nanomechanics, Jiang created an experiment in which a thrip's wing was glued to a self-sensing microcantilever that uses piezoresistors to take voltage measurements that are used to calculate the drag force on the wing.

The study served to quantify the aerodynamic characteristics of the wings, closely examining how much air leaks through the bristled wing and how airflow leakiness affects the drag force per unit area. The natural bristled design could be useful in designing tiny flying or swimming robots, Jiang said, as well as flow sensors and gas sensors, in which a bristled structure could increase sensitivity.

The authors plan to further explore using a microcantilever to study the thrip's flight mechanism and the kinematics of the wing, including the angle of attack, the various angles at which a thrip can position its wing, and how that affects the force in flight.

Explore further

Flying insects defy aerodynamic laws of airplanes, researchers find
More information: "Evaluation of drag force of a thrip wing by using a microcantilever," Journal of Applied Physics, aip.scitation.org/doi/10.1063/1.5126617.
Journal information: Journal of Applied Physics

Provided by American Institute of Physics
Citation: Insects' drag-based flight mechanism could improve tiny flying robots (2019, December 10) retrieved 10 December 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-12-insects-drag-based-flight-mechanism-tiny.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Speed measurement -- Limitations to "instantaneous" measurements?

37 minutes ago

Laser Beam to the Moon

5 hours ago

Simulation hypothesis

6 hours ago

Mirror phenomenon

Dec 08, 2019

Why is the output current of a transformer fixed?

Dec 07, 2019

Trying to make an electromagnetic shaker device

Dec 06, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments