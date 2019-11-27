November 27, 2019

Solving fossil mystery could aid Mars life quest

by University of Edinburgh

Solving fossil mystery could aid Mars life quest
Microscopic structures created in the lab. Credit: Sean McMahon

Research which suggests that structures previously thought to be fossils may, in fact, be mineral deposits could save future Mars missions valuable time and resources.

Microscopic tubes and filaments that resemble the remains of tiny creatures may have been formed by involving iron-rich minerals, the study shows.

Previous research had suggested that such structures were among the oldest fossils on Earth.

Mars missions

The new findings could aid the search for during future missions to Mars by making it easier to distinguish between fossils and non-biological structures.

The discovery was made by a scientist from the University of Edinburgh who is developing techniques to seek evidence that life once existed on Mars.

Astrobiologist Sean McMahon created tiny formations in the lab that closely mimic the shape and composition of iron-rich structures commonly found in Mars-like rocks on Earth, where some examples are thought to be around four billion years old.

Chemical reactions

Dr. McMahon created the complex structures by mixing iron-rich particles with alkaline liquids containing the chemicals silicate or carbonate.

This process—known as chemical gardening—is thought to occur naturally where these chemicals abound. It can occur in on the seabed and when deep groundwater circulates through pores and fractures in rocks.

His findings suggest that alone is not sufficient to confirm whether or not microscopic life-like formations are fossils. More research will be needed to say exactly how they were formed.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

"Chemical reactions like these have been studied for hundreds of years but they had not previously been shown to mimic these tiny iron-rich structures inside rocks. These results call for a re-examination of many ancient real-world examples to see if they are more likely to be fossils or non-biological ," Dr. Sean McMahon said.

Explore further

Mars rocks may harbor signs of life from four billion years ago
More information: Sean McMahon. Earth's earliest and deepest purported fossils may be iron-mineralized chemical gardens, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2019). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2019.2410
Journal information: Proceedings of the Royal Society B

Provided by University of Edinburgh
Citation: Solving fossil mystery could aid Mars life quest (2019, November 27) retrieved 27 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-fossil-mystery-aid-mars-life.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Thermodynamics: Why does salt lower the melting point of ice?

1 hour ago

Relations on the Kinetic velocities in a cyclic reaction

3 hours ago

Why aren't nickel and silver soluble in each other?

9 hours ago

Can molten metals dissolve metal oxides, or vice versa?

14 hours ago

UV degradation of different plastics?

17 hours ago

Calculation of bond length using Raman spectra

Nov 26, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments