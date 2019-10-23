October 23, 2019

Magnetics with a twist: Scientists find new way to image spins

by Cornell University

spin
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Cornell researchers have put a new spin on measuring and controlling spins in nickel oxide, with an eye toward improving electronic devices' speed and memory capacity.

Their paper, "Spin Seebeck Imaging of Spin-Torque Switching in Antiferromagnetic Pt/NiO Heterostructures" was published Oct. 22 in Physical Review X.

One of the specialties of senior author Greg Fuchs, associate professor of applied and , is spintronics—the study of the spin (a type of angular momentum that can record information) that is responsible for the magnetic properties of electrons. Fuchs and his group are striving to understand how to measure and manipulate this magnetism.

Rather than measuring magnetism with traditional forms of magnetic microscopy—in which materials are bombarded with light, electrons or X-rays—Fuchs has pioneered a technique called magneto-thermal microscopy. In this method, heat is applied to the material in a tiny area, and magnetism in that area is gauged by the electrical voltage that is generated. This allows Fuchs's team to see what happens when they manipulate a magnetic material's spins.

The Fuchs Group has been exploring antiferromagnetic materials, which are unique because their individual magnetic elements—the tiny pieces of material that remember bits of information based on their orientation—don't produce a magnetic field. Therefore, they can be packed close together without disturbing each other, potentially enabling high-density storage. Antiferromagnets are even speedier siblings of ferromagnets—more conventional magnetic materials that do produce a magnetic moment. Antiferromagnets have the potential to operate a thousand times faster, according to Fuchs.

But understanding the behavior of isn't easy.

"Antiferromagnetic material is hard to study because every other spin points in the opposite direction, so there is no net magnetization," Fuchs says. "It doesn't create a magnetic field. It's not really amenable to conventional approaches to magnetic measurement. There are specialized X-ray facilities that can do it, but there aren't many, and that limits the measurements that you can make. So you have very few options."

Fuchs and his team devised a clever end-run around the problem by picking just the right kind of antiferromagnetic material——which contains multiple planes of spin, with the spins in every other plane pointing in an opposite direction. In a sandwich of platinum and nickel oxide, the spins at the boundary are all aligned parallel to each other, allowing researchers to use to measure the spins' orientation without the signal being canceled out.

This effect, called the "interfacial spin Seebeck effect," had been previously demonstrated in ferromagnetic metals and insulators, but was only theorized for antiferromagnets. No one before had demonstrated it—let alone used it to image antiferromagnetic samples with standard tabletop lab equipment.

"Imaging antiferromagnets allows us to see microscopically how they respond to external stimuli, such as electrical current. These details are critical when trying to make antiferromagnetic memory devices," says lead author Isaiah Gray, a Ph.D. student in applied physics.

"You normally think of antiferromagnets as a pretty hard nut. It's surprising to me that such a relatively simple approach works," Fuchs said. "This unlocks a whole new realm in terms of what you can do in devices. Now I can control the textures in these , and then see how the spins are oriented."

Explore further

Controlling spin for memory storage
More information: "Spin Seebeck Imaging of Spin-Torque Switching in Antiferromagnetic Pt/NiO Heterostructures" Physical Review X (2019). journals.aps.org/prx/abstract/ … 03/PhysRevX.9.041016
Journal information: Physical Review X

Provided by Cornell University
Citation: Magnetics with a twist: Scientists find new way to image spins (2019, October 23) retrieved 23 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-magnetics-scientists-image.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
83 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Friction while rotating

2 hours ago

What happens during electron capture physically?

8 hours ago

Efficiency of computers vs. brains

18 hours ago

Pre-1900s Educational Science Background?

19 hours ago

How fast will two spinning weighted wheels propel a 7 lb cylinder?

Oct 18, 2019

A glass and bottle of water moving on their own

Oct 17, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration