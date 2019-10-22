October 22, 2019

Researchers reveal an elusive atomic-scale magnetic 'signal' in a Mott insulator

by Boston College

magnetism
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Probing the properties of a Mott insulator, a team of researchers from Boston College, MIT, and U.C. Santa Barbara has revealed an elusive atomic-scale magnetic signal in the unique material as it transitions from insulator to a metal, the team reported recently in the journal Nature Physics.

Working with a compound in the class of materials known as Mott insulators, the team used spin-polarizing scanning tunneling microscopy (SP-STM) to detail at the the underlying physics of one example of these insulators, which can be manipulated into a metallic state through the addition of an electronic charge, a process called doping, said Boston College Assistant Professor of Physics Ilija Zeljkovic, a lead author of the report.

A Mott insulator is characterized by localization of electrons due to strong electron-electron interactions, and it is typically accompanied by magnetic ordering, Zelkjovic explained. In this case, the team developed and studied the surface of Mott insulator strontium iridate, an oxide, in the form of single crystals.

In many complex oxides, magnetic ordering is embedded within a spatially inhomogeneous landscape of other phases, he said. The team sought to perform measurements at single atom-length scales, with both charge and spin sensitivity in order to fully understand the underlying physics, a procedure that had yet to be achieved in any complex oxide.

By employing spin-polarizing scanning tunneling microscopy (SP-STM), Zeljkovic and his colleagues report that the team was able to perform this experiment for the first time. The measurements help to understanding how an antiferromagnetic Mott insulator evolves with charge carrier doping, which has puzzled scientists since the discovery of prototypical doped Mott insulators, which are copper-oxide high-temperature superconductors, Zeljkovic said.

By tracking its evolution with charge carrier doping, the researchers discovered that, with a low level of doping, the homogeneous antiferromagnetic order of the material's electrons melts into a fragmented, "patchy" antiferromagnetic order near the -to-metal transition, the team reported.

Zeljkovic said the results advance the understanding of the unique characteristics of Mott insulators, and also establish SP-STM as a powerful tool capable of revealing atomic-scale information in complex oxides.

Explore further

Researchers observe charge-stripe crystal phase in an insulating cuprate
More information: He Zhao et al, Atomic-scale fragmentation and collapse of antiferromagnetic order in a doped Mott insulator, Nature Physics (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41567-019-0671-9
Journal information: Nature Physics

Provided by Boston College
Citation: Researchers reveal an elusive atomic-scale magnetic 'signal' in a Mott insulator (2019, October 22) retrieved 22 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-reveal-elusive-atomic-scale-magnetic-mott.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
101 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Efficiency of computers vs. brains

22 hours ago

Pre-1900s Educational Science Background?

Oct 21, 2019

What happens during electron capture physically?

Oct 20, 2019

How fast will two spinning weighted wheels propel a 7 lb cylinder?

Oct 18, 2019

A glass and bottle of water moving on their own

Oct 17, 2019

Difference between static and kinetic friction

Oct 15, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration