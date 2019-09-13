September 13, 2019

New technology gives a glimpse of solar fuel generation in action

by Aliyah Kovner, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

New technology gives a glimpse of solar fuel generation in action
The team’s electrochemical cell for observing solar fuel-generating catalysts (yellow device), set up at an x-ray beamline at the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource. Credit: Walter Drisdell/Berkeley Lab

Electrochemical devices that use sunlight to generate fuel represent a promising means of harvesting sustainable energy; but currently, none are efficient enough for real-world applications. One of the main reasons for the slow development is the difficulty in observing and measuring what is happening at the liquid-catalyst interface—the location in the cell where the fuel-producing chemical reactions are taking place—without interfering with the processes.

Hoping to break this barrier, scientists at the Joint Center for Artificial Photosynthesis, a Department of Energy Innovation Hub based partly at Berkeley Lab, have invented a cell that is specially designed to allow for unobtrusive observation of an isolated, operating catalyst. A description of the cell is published in Physical Chemistry Chemical Physics.

"Our design can mimic how a catalyst behaves in a full device, thanks to a fast-flow design that constantly replenishes the liquid at the interface," said lead author Walter Drisdell, a Berkeley Lab chemist. "And the allows X-ray beams to graze over the surface, showing us the chemistry at the interface specifically."

The cell is expected to help scientists engineer and test new catalyst materials, which can be used in next-generation solar fuel devices that split water to produce hydrogen gas and convert carbon dioxide emissions into fuels like ethanol.

"We intend to make the cell available to users at the DOE's Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource (SSRL) facility so the entire science community can benefit from it," said Drisdell. SSRL is a DOE Office of Science user facility.

Explore further

Artificial photosynthesis transforms carbon dioxide into liquefiable fuels
More information: Maryam Farmand et al. Electrochemical flow cell enabling operando probing of electrocatalyst surfaces by X-ray spectroscopy and diffraction, Physical Chemistry Chemical Physics (2019). DOI: 10.1039/C8CP07423B
Journal information: Physical Chemistry Chemical Physics

Provided by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Citation: New technology gives a glimpse of solar fuel generation in action (2019, September 13) retrieved 13 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-technology-glimpse-solar-fuel-action.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The new definition of kg and the mass-energy equivalence

5 hours ago

Photodiode: pulsed vs. continous signal

16 hours ago

Some unusual thoughts on physical laws

17 hours ago

What's an Ion's sound speed (Cs) in a plasma?

Sep 12, 2019

Why is the pressure reduced when the fluid flows faster?

Sep 11, 2019

Kolmogorov-Smirnov Test

Sep 11, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration